Our wine of the week, Chev 2020 Pinot Noir, Santa Rita Hills ($80), is spectacular. As you lift a glassful, you’ll notice engaging aromas suggestive of fall fruit, especially pomegranate and cranberry, with little bursts of sweet spices, such as cardamom.

These aromas blossom into delicate flavors on your palate and are joined by more fruit, especially red raspberry, Santa Rosa plum and Bing cherry. There is a hint of black pu’er tea on the wine’s long finish. Tannins are soft and gentle.

This wine is a delight to pair at the table, as it engages beautifully with an array of foods. Lamb and duck are natural companions. Gulf shrimp, pecans, caramelized onions, roasted beets, salmon, grilled pizza and slow-roasted pork shoulder all encourage this wine to express its full self.

Mushrooms are an extraordinary match, too. This dish is best made with maitakes, cream and crème fraîche, which smooth a few rough edges in the wine, qualities that will resolve as the wine ages. If you’re drinking it now, its maker suggests decanting the wine a couple of hours before enjoying it.

Maitake Papardelle with Sherry and Cream

Makes 2 servings

Kosher salt

6 ounces dried pappardelle or 8 ounces fresh pappardelle

2 tablespoons butter

8 ounces fresh maitake mushrooms, broken into medium pieces, see Note

¼ cup medium-dry sherry

Black pepper in a mill

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

½ ounce grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or dry Jack

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or Italian parsley

Fill a large pot about two-thirds full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook according to package directions.

While the pasta cooks, put the butter in a medium saute pan set over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and saute, turning once or twice, for 3 to 4 mintues. Season with salt and pepper, add the sherry and cover the pan. Cook until the mushrooms are completely limp, from 3 to 6 minutes depending on the type of mushrooms. Remove the lid and simmer until the liquid is almost completely evaporated.

Add the cream and cook 3 minutes more. Stir in the creme fraiche and cheese and heat through. Remove from the heat, taste and correct the seasoning.

Drain the pasta thoroughly but do not rinse it. Divide it between 2 warm pasta bowls or soup plates and top with half the sauce. Use 2 forks to gently lift and drop the pasta several times so the sauce coats it; the mushrooms should remain on top.

Scatter chives or parsley over the pasta and enjoy right away.

Note: If you do not have maitake mushrooms, use oyster, trumpet royale or cremini mushrooms. Trumpets and creminis should be sliced instead of broken into pieces. Do not use shiitake, portobello or white mushrooms, as the flavor profiles and moisture content are wrong for this dish.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.