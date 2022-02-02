How avalanche dogs help keep a Wyoming resort running safely

It is quiet in the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's staff locker room at noon. Most of the ski instructors, chairlift operators and patrol team members are in the field. Then, a whistle blows, sending a bounding 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, Cache, sprinting down the aisle and around the corner.

Just like the other staff at the busy Wyoming ski resort, Cache keeps the mountain running safely. She is one of the six members of the Jackson Hole Patrol Dogs team, which aids the ski patrol in lifesaving efforts after an avalanche. If a person is buried beneath the snow, highly skilled dogs such as Cache pinpoint their location so a rescue can begin.

At the end of the aisle in the locker room, Cache reunites with the source of the whistle: her owner, Chris Brindisi, a certified search-dog handler who has been with the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol since 2000. The pair leave the locker room and head out into the snow.

Outside, Cache leaps and runs laps around Brindisi, begging him to play tug of war with a chew toy in her mouth. Playing tug is fun for her. It's also part of her lifesaving training.

“When they're playing tug like that, it's like they're ripping off the leg of an elk they just killed and they're fighting over the biggest piece,” says Scott Stolte, the assistant director of the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol. “It fires them up.”

Stolte and Brindisi and other avalanche rescue dog trainers incorporate tug as a reward in training, in addition to ample praise. Over years of training, avalanche dogs learn that finding someone buried in the snow means getting rewards.

“Even avalanche rescue at the highest level, for the dog it's a game,” Stolte says. “The game is: I'm going to go find the person buried in the snow … the reward is they're going to find somebody and they're going to play tug with me.”

Ski patroller Bill Bore rewards Cache with a game of tug during training. (Photo for The Washington Post by Amber Baesler)

Avalanche dogs are said to date back to the 1700s, when St. Bernards accompanied Swiss monks between monasteries. Today, avalanche dogs help search-and-rescue teams around the world — from the Alpine villages in France to the Annapurna mountains of Nepal. Across the United States, they are mainly employed by ski resorts and nonprofits. The dogs' stories are heroic, such as in the rescue of a ski lift operator in 1982 who survived five days buried under tons of snow.

An avalanche dog's job is to find a person buried in the snow. Their digging is a signal to rescue patrol as to where the victim is buried. Then a patrol member begins the process of extrication, which Stolte describes as one of the most difficult physical tasks. You may think of snow as light and fluffy, “but after it's been through an avalanche and it's been worked, hardened by the friction and the movement and the fluidity, it sets up like concrete,” Brindisi explains.

Some of the Jackson Hole Patrol Dogs include Ziggy, an American Upland Labrador; Sparrow, an Airedale terrier; Scout, an American Labrador retriever; and Sable, a Boykin spaniel. There isn't one breed for an avalanche dog, but most are female and on the smaller side, about 50 pounds so they can be easily transported on the shoulders of a ski patroller. But many types of dogs can fit if they can handle the cold.

Brindisi looks for working breed dogs. “Dogs that basically really want to please. They want a job,” he says. “We want a dog that'll work for more work.”

They need to have an insatiable enthusiasm and to “go nuts” when it is time to put on the vest and head into danger. The dogs will learn to ride on snowmobiles and toboggans, stay calm on the shoulders of a patroller while they ski down a mountain, get on chairlifts, and of course, use their noses to find people. That can be detecting the smell of a person's dead skin cells, their stress or their breath.

Sparrow digs a patroller out in a rescue simulation. (Photo for The Washington Post by Amber Baesler)

The dogs also have to be extremely gentle with strangers, particularly children. They will spend days roaming the resort and stopping by ski schools where students may topple over the dogs. There can't be a risk of the dog biting; they have to love people.

“The more that they get to figure out that people are super fun and wonderful and awesome, then the more reason that they want to find you,” Brindisi says.

Not every dog will make it through avalanche rescue training. Brindisi recently had the painful experience of moving a dog out of the training program and finding her a new home. After spending three years together, it wasn't easy for him.