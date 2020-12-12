Shop safely outdoors for the holidays at Luther Burbank Home and Garden

Editor’s Note: Events may be canceled or changed in reaction to the latest stay-home order, effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Before making plans, check event websites and call ahead.

SANTA ROSA

Burbank Home & Gardens plant sale

Luther Burbank Home & Gardens will welcome holiday shoppers for a socially distanced plant and gift sale Dec. 12 and 13.

People can shop for leafy greens and winter veggies to grow or pick up gifts from the gift shop. Noon to 3 p.m. The grounds continue to be open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. 204 Santa Rosa Ave.

SONOMA COUNTY

Outreach to rural well owners

Surveys are going out now to some 9,500 rural well owners in Sonoma County to elicit their concerns and ideas about local groundwater conditions.

The joint project of the county’s three groundwater sustainability agencies is the first step in an effort to educate and receive feedback from well owners in the Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa plain and Sonoma Valley groundwater basins.

Sonoma County has one of the highest concentrations of rural well owners in the state, a majority of whom rely on groundwater as their only source of water. Collectively, rural well owners represent a significant percentage of total groundwater use throughout the county.

Well owners can complete the survey in either English or Spanish and return by mail or online.

The engagement plan was funded by a grant from the California Department of Water Resources through the Water Quality Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 and the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.

For more information, visit petalumavalleygroundwater.org, santarosaplaingroundwater.org or sonomavalleygroundwater.org

