Show Us: Your spirited decorations for July 4
Do you love to fly your colors with a big show of patriotic spirit for July 4? We would love to hear from readers who like to dress up their homes or yards, gazebos, pools or backyard picnic areas for Independence Day. Are you into big flags, flowing bunting and statues of Uncle Sam? Do you like a dignified look or a fun explosion of red, white and blue?
Send your July 4 decorating stories and ideas by June 30 to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Photos are welcome. And please include your full name, the town you live in and a daytime phone number where we can reach you.
