Shrimp instead of crab for this classic to go with pinot gris from Fel

Our wine of the week, Fel 2021 Pinot Gris, Anderson Valley ($32), offers delicious proof that California pinot gris has grown into itself. Earlier vintages of this varietal were often off-dry and a bit flabby, which made them difficult to pair well at the table.

This one is a beauty, with floral aromas that express themselves on the palate as well. If you pay close attention, you may notice hints of plumeria, also known as frangipani, as engaging a scent as I’ve ever encountered. With the wine’s cool citrus characteristics, you can imagine for a moment that you are on the beach in Hawaii, downwind from plumeria trees.

You’ll also notice hints of honeysuckle, kiwi, ruby grapefruit, Asian pear and green honeydew melon. The wine’s beautiful acidity, the citrus notes that infuse every sip, ties it all together into a very pleasing quaffer.

You’ll enjoy this wine with certain Southeast Asian cuisines, as long as they aren’t too spicy. Bün and larb both will flatter this wine, as will green Thai curries. It’s also outstanding with mango sticky rice. It is excellent, as well, with shrimp sandwiches, crab sandwiches and, if you happen to stumble across one on a local menu, lobster rolls.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by contemporary-style crab and shrimp Louis, with several more ingredients than the simple, original crab Louis of iceberg lettuce, crab and dressing. It works so well in the summer, with shrimp, because tomatoes are in season.

Summer Shrimp Louis

Makes 2 servings

3 tablespoons heavy cream

3 tablespoons bottled chile sauce, such as Heinz

½ cup mayonnaise, homemade or Best Foods brand

2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Pinch of ground cayenne

2 medium ripe heirloom tomatoes, trimmed and cut into wedges

2 eggs, hard-cooked, peeled, chilled and cut into wedges

8 ounces cooked Oregon baby shrimp, drained of any juices

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

4 or 5 small radishes, trimmed and cut into lengthwise wedges

2 lemon wedges

First, make the dressing. Put the cream in a narrow bowl and use a fork or whisk to whip it until it is fairly stiff. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the chile sauce, mayonnaise and scallions. Tilt the bowl slightly, add the lemon juice so it pools in one area and put several generous pinches of salt into the juice. Agitate the bowl gently to dissolve the salt. Season with several turns of black pepper and a pinch of cayenne and fold gently. Cover and refrigerate while you make the salad.

Arrange the tomato and eggs wedges in a circle on two medium serving plates or soup bowls, alternating tomatoes and eggs. Season with salt and pepper. Mound shrimp in the center and spoon the dressing over the shrimp. Sprinkle parsley over everything and scatter the radishes on top.

Garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.