Shrimp perfect with grenache blanc

Our wine of the week, Bella Grace, 2021 Amador County, Estate Grenache Blanc ($26), is a pretty thing, with lovely aromas that envelop you in a haze of lemon blossom, cucumber, fresh apple and green honeydew melon. The acidity is bright and pervasive from first sip to last ripple. It is bone-dry, refreshing and deeply food-friendly.

This easy quaffer is outstanding with Southeast Asian and North African cuisines, as long as they’re not too spicy. Thai green papaya salad, Vietnamese bün and bahn mi also encourage the wine to show its best self.

But shrimp is this wine’s soul mate. Shrimp tossed with lime juice and garlic and broiled, fresh spring rolls with shrimp and rice noodles, shrimp tacos with radish salsa and shrimp scampi all rock this wine’s world.

Today’s dish is inspired by a traditional Italian lunch enjoyed by farmworkers, who often carried a big slice of this loaf in their pockets as they worked.

Before you start to cook, select a tart pan or loaf pan so you don’t have to search for one at the last minute.

Polenta Tart with Garlic Shrimp and Salsa Verde

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Kosher salt

¾ cup coarse-ground polenta, preferably white

5 tablespoons butter

2 ounces Estero Gold, Vella Dry Jack or similar cheese, grated

Black pepper in a mill

1 pound rock shrimp, drained, or 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed

1 tablespoon minced or grated garlic

Juice of lemon

Salsa Verde (recipe follows)

Lemon wedges

To make the polenta, pour 3 cups of water into a medium saucepan, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, use a whisk to stir it counterclockwise, forming a vortex in the middle. Slowly pour in the polenta, stirring all the while.

With the heat on very low, continue to cook and stir until the polenta forms a uniform mass. When it seems quite thick, slowly pour in 1 more cup of water and stir well.

The polenta will be tender after about 25 to 40 minutes, depending on the size and age of the grain. Once it thickens, you don’t need to stir continuously. Instead, stir every few minutes, reaching to the bottom of the pan so nothing sticks.

Taste to check if the grains are almost tender. When they are, stir in 2 tablespoons butter, the cheese and several turns of black pepper.

While keeping the polenta hot over very low heat, prepare the shrimp. Put the remaining butter into a saute pan over high heat. When it is melted, add the shrimp, toss to coat in butter, cook for 2 minutes, add the garlic and lemon juice, toss again and cook until the shrimp loose their raw look, another minute or 2. Season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

Rinse a tart pan or loaf pan in cool water. Shake off excess water but don’t dry the inside. Pour half the polenta into the pan and shake it to level the polenta. Spoon the shrimp and all the pan juices over the polenta and top with the remaining polenta. Again, agitate the pan and tap it on the work surface to settle everything.

Cover and put in the refrigerator until well-chilled, at least 4 hours.

While the loaf chills, make the salsa verde.

To serve, remove the tart from the pan by setting a flat platter that will hold it on your work surface and inverting the tart pan. Tap it until it drops onto the plate.

Surround the tart with lemon wedges and spoon salsa verde over the top. Enjoy right away, with the remaining salsa verde alongside.

Italian-style Salsa Verde

Makes about 1 to 1 ½ cups

5 plump garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons brined capers, drained

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

1 large bunch Italian parsley, large stems removed

1 small bunch cilantro, large stems removed

1 medium or 2 small Armenian or Persian cucumbers, small dice

⅓ cup, approximately, extra-virgin olive oil

Put the garlic into a suribachi or other mortar, sprinkle with salt and use a wooden pestle to crush it into a paste. Add capers and crush them lightly. Transfer to a large bowl, pour the lemon juice into the suribachi, agitate the bowl to loosen any garlic that remains and tip it into the large bowl.

Chop the parsley and cilantro fairly small but not minced. Transfer it to the bowl with the garlic paste, add the cucumbers and toss well. Taste and correct for salt.

Stir in the olive oil, taste again and adjust for salt and acid balance. If it tastes flat, add a bit more lemon and a bit more salt. If it’s too tart, add a little olive oil.

Cover and refrigerate. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving; stir well.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Polenta.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.