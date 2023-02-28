‘Sideways’ author coming to Sonoma

SANTA ROSA

Explore vineyards with Kivelstadt

It may not be as well known as the Russian River or Dry Creek Valleys, but the Bennett Valley AVA is known to produce some exceptional Pinot Noir and Syrah wines. Kivelstadt Cellars is hosting a vineyard tour among these vines at their Bennett Valley Estate from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The tour with owner Jordan Kivelstadt includes a tasting of five wines, including a vertical tastings of estate grown Pinot Noir and Syrah, accompanied by a boxed lunch of a sandwich, side salad and dessert from chef Jennifer McMurry, with a vegetarian friendly option. Tickets are $60 per person and available at exploretock.com/kivelstadtcellars. 7651 Bennett Valley Rd.

SONOMA

Meet “Sideways” author at Ram’s Gate Winery

Join author Rex Pickett from 5:30-7:30, Saturday, March 18 at Ram’s Gate Winery as he celebrates the release of a collector’s edition of his novel “Sideways.” The book led to the runaway hit movie that featured pinot noir in a starring role and changed America’s wine drinking habits. $125 tickets for the discussion followed by a Q&A and book signing include Ram’s Gate pinot noir to sip on plus hors d’oeuvres. $200 VIP tickets include a more intimate reception with Pickett beginning at 4:30 plus a signed book, and bottle of pinot noir, naturally. Get tickets at exploretock.com/ramsgatewinery. 28700 Arnold Dr.

HEALDSBURG

Restaurants give back with ‘Jazz On The Menu’

Enjoy dinner and a concert all for a good cause in downtown Healdsburg 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Jazz on the Menu fundraiser partners six restaurants with local jazz duos and trios who will donate 25% of the evenings proceeds to support Healdsburg Jazz music education programs. Participating restaurants include Baci, Chalkboard, Dry Creek Kitchen, Lo & Behold, Spoonbar and The Matheson. See Healdsburgjazz.org for a list of participating restaurants and the performers at each location.

LITTLE RIVER

Decide the victor in Bloody Mary battle

Professional and amateur bartenders will square off to determine who makes the best weekend brunch sipper in Mendocino County at the 3rd annual Battle of the Bloody Marys. The competition takes place 12-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Abalone Room at Little River Inn in conjunction with the Whale Festival. The professional judges, including The Press Democrat’s own Sarah Doyle, will give awards for best use of heat, most creative, and best garnish. Guests will get to sample 5 or 6 Bloody Marys then vote for a people’s choice award. Tickets are $75 per person and available at mendoparks.org/whale-festivals. A portion of proceeds from the event benefit Mendocino County Parks. 7901 N. Highway One.

ST. HELENA

Food, Farming, and Wine star in film series

The historic Cameo Cinema will host the four-day Fork2Film series March 8-11, with movies and documentaries featuring food and wine. From a quirky documentary “Pez World” about a man who travels halfway around the world in search of rare Pez dispensers, to the restaurant-based thriller, “The Menu’” starring Ralph Fiennes, there’s something for everyone who enjoys the intersection of film and food. All showings are $10. A showing of The Whole Animal documentary at 5 p.m. on March 10 will be followed by an after-party dinner paired with Schramsberg Vineyard wines at The Saint across the street from the movie theatre. Tickets for that event are $110 and include admission to the film. More information on movie times and ticketing at cameocinema.com 1340 Main St.