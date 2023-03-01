Author Rex Pickett is coming to Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma this month in celebration of the release of a collector’s editor of his novel “Sideways.”

The book led to the runaway hit movie that featured pinot noir in a starring role and changed America’s wine drinking habits.

The March 18 events is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $125 to $200.

$125 tickets include the discussion followed by a Q&A and book signing plus Ram’s Gate pinot noir to sip and hors d’oeuvres. $200 VIP tickets include a more intimate reception with Pickett beginning at 4:30 p.m. plus a signed book, and bottle of pinot noir. Get tickets at exploretock.com/ramsgatewinery.

Ram’s Game Winery is at 28700 Arnold Drive in Sonoma.