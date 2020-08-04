Subscribe

Simple meals to savor at a picnic

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 4, 2020, 12:58PM
Most of our outdoor music venues, such as the Green Music Center, are dark this summer. The free concerts in the evening, the winery shows, the fairs and festivals? Yeah, we miss them, too.

Half the fun of going to see live music outdoors is packing a picnic basket of noshes — some crusty bread and cheese, salads and meats, wine and chocolate — to savor al fresco with family and friends.

But just because the music temporarily has died doesn’t mean we have to sit in a corner and pout. There are still plenty of parks and beaches with benches, picnic tables and places to plop down on a blanket with a cooler full of portable picnic fare. If you play a portable instrument, pack that, too!

At Park Avenue Catering and Stellar Catering, business partners Bruce Reizenman and Ari Weiswasser have been busy trying to keep their crew employed this summer with all kinds of new projects for the COVID-19 dining era, including an al fresco menu featuring salads, entrees and desserts for those who want to celebrate outside in small groups.

It’s basically a picnic to-go, centered on hearty dishes that will hold up to the impact of a cooler and beyond. They will box up individual meals or create larger platters with a choice of salads and entrees.

“You want things that are going to hold up to temperature variations,” Riezenman said. “Part of that is there are no creamy things on it, no mayonnaise-based stuff, which is not our style anyway.”

Weiswasser, who is also chef/owner of the Glen Ellen Star, has been pivoting from to-go menus to outdoor dining only at his award-winning restaurant. He came up with the recipes for the al fresco program, which reflect his rustic yet elegant cooking style.

”It’s a totally different style than the restaurant, because it’s meant to travel and be enjoyed outside,“ Weiswasser said. “You have to consider eating it at room temperature.”

To help inspire picnickers to get outside, the two chefs shared a few recipes for their al fresco dishes for picnics, starting with the pita bread salad known as fattoush.

“The fattoush is a pretty standard, Middle Eastern-inspired salad,” Weiswasser said. “We’re still using the lettuces from the garden.”

This is Weiswasser’s seventh year using produce from the restaurant’s 2-acre garden located on the Glen Ellen property of Mike and Mary Benziger, the parents of his wife, Erinn.

It’s best to put the salad dressing on the side, so it doesn’t get soggy en route to your picnic. For the fattoush, you could use Little Gem lettuces, baby Romaine, arugula or any tougher green that doesn’t wilt easily.

“The fattoush is made with cucumbers, red onion, watermelon radish and pita chips, and you throw in some greens at the end,” Riezenman said. “You put your dressing in a little container, give it a shake and pour it over everything when you get there.”

One of Park Avenue’s most delicious alfresco entrees is a Whole Carved Chicken with Corn Succotash and a Smoked Paprika Aioli, a bulletproof dish that will taste great even if it’s not piping hot.

“It’s got color, flavor and it’s so easy,” Riezenman said.

The succotash includes corn, tomatoes and a green vegetable such as fava beans, peas, Romano beans or diced zucchini. For added punch, they serve a blistered pepper such as a padron or shishito on top.

“That’s definitely a farm-to-table dish, and those (peppers) are from the garden, too,” Weiswasser said.

The chicken is halved, deboned and flattened with a brick while cooking, which gives the bird a nice, crispy skin without overcooking the meat.

“First we brush them with a little paprika oil, lemon juice, finishing salt and parsley,” Weiswasser said. “And then we cut them eight ways, so they’re shareable.”

If you don’t have expert knife skills, you might want to ask the butcher to help you with the deboning step.

“I would ask the butcher to spatchcock the chicken and split the ribs,” Weiswasser said. “That would probably be easier.”

Riezenman said he cooks the chicken in the oven in a cast-iron skillet, with a metal cover that fits inside the skillet to flatten the chicken. Or you could cook it in the skillet on your grill with a brick on top.

One of Park Avenue’s trademark summer desserts is its Summer Berry Bar, served with the al fresco boxes.

“It’s like a short dough crust on the bottom, and the bar is fairly thick,” Riezenman said. “It’s fresh and seasonal.”

As for picnic spots, Riezenman suggested your favorite coastal, redwood, river or lake park where you can enjoy your feast alongside nature.

“We love going out toward Goat Rock, Armstrong Woods and Austin Creek,” he said. “I like to hike up toward Lake Ilsanjo (in Annadel), although the lake is kind of low right now. Riverfront Park has these two little lakes and a redwood grove with picnic tables. It’s easy access.”

Park Avenue Catering is following all local and state guidelines for serving food. They can cater a small gathering of up to 12 guests but provide delivery only to essential businesses and wineries for higher guest counts. For more details on their al fresco program, go to parkavecater.com.

Both the chicken and succotash below can be served either warm or at room temperature. They are the perfect items to take on a picnic or to the beach.

Succotash

Serves 4-6

2 tablespoons minced garlic

¼ pound butter

4 ears sweet local corn, shucked

½ pound green beans, 1 inch bias cut

¾ cup shucked English peas

2 each orange, red bell and green bell peppers, diced small (a little larger than the size of the corn kernels)

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Smoked Paprika Aioli (recipe below)

Melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add garlic and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute.

Add corn and 6 bell peppers. Cook while stirring, about 5 minutes.

Add peas and green beans, cook an additional 2 minutes, then season with salt and lemon juice.

Riezenman and Weiswasser prefer to use a spatchcocked chicken in the style of “brick chickens.” This has most of the bones removed so it cooks well on a griddle or cast-iron skillet. Ask your butcher to spatchcock the chicken for you, or you can roast it whole and carve it into pieces once it cools.

Seared or Roasted Chicken with Smoked Paprika Aioli

Serves 4-6

2 each 2.5-pound Mary’s chicken

For brine:

2 quarts water, warm

3 ounces (5 tablespoons) kosher salt

1.5 ounces (3 ⅜ tablespoons) white sugar

For garnish:

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons flat leaf parsley, sliced into a thin chiffonade

1 pint charred shishito peppers

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

For brine and chicken:

Combine the ingredients for the brine and mix until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Chill well.

Pour brine over the chicken and make sure they are well covered and the brine is in contact with the skin and meat sides of both birds. Brine in the refrigerator for one hour. Then remove from the brine and return them to the refrigerator on a rack and leave uncovered for 24 hours to allow the skin to dry. This helps get a good crispy golden skin when cooked.

Sear on a hot griddle under a brick or weight for 5-8 minutes, skin side down. Turn and sear the meat side for 4 minutes, then place on a baking pan on a rack in a 375-degree oven and cook another 6 to 8 minutes until done. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the rack. Once they have rested for at least 5-10 minutes, you can cut into 8 pieces and serve immediately or cut and chill them for later in the day or the next day for a picnic.

To serve: Spread succotash on the bottom of the platter or on each individual plate.

Top with chicken, dollop “artfully” with smoked paprika aioli.

Brush the chicken with olive oil, then toss tomato halves, shishitos and parsley over the top.

This recipe is from head chef Victor Roldan.

Smoked Paprika Aioli

Makes 1 cup

1 egg yolk

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

6 ounces olive oil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Combine egg yolk, mustard and lemon juice in a food processor. With the food processor running slowly, add the oil. (For beginners, a good trick is to add a ¼-inch piece of ice in the middle of adding the oil so the base does not separate.)

Finish by adding the smoked paprika and salt to your liking.

This is a typical salad served in the Middle East.

Fattoush Salad

Serves 4-6

1 pound seasonal greens

15 pita chips, broken by hand

18 pitted, oil-cured black olives

3 Persian cucumbers, sliced ¼-inch thick

1 watermelon radish, medium-sized, cut into julienne strips

Dressing to taste (recipe below)

Combine all ingredients and toss with a modest amount of dressing. The goal is to coat and slightly soften the pita crisps while still keeping the crunch. If desired, you can serve it with extra dressing on the side. Feel free to add other ingredients to the salad, such as halved Sungold tomatoes.

This recipe yields more than you will need for the salad, so plan to save the extra for other salads topped with slices of grilled chicken. You can order sumac from local spice purveyors such as Savory Spice (savoryspiceshop.com) or Whole Spice (wholespice.com).

Fattoush Vinaigrette

Makes 1 pint

7 ounces buttermilk

⅓ cup olive oil

⅓ cup canola oil

1 tablespoon dried mint

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

1 tablespoon sumac or a little more if you prefer

2 green onions, charred on the grill or over an open flame, finely minced (add to taste)

Combine the first 9 ingredients in a blender. Sprinkle on sumac and green onions after you dress the salad.

This recipe calls for a 12-by-18-inch half sheet pan for the bars.

Berry Bar Recipe

Makes about 40 bars

For crust:

¾ pounds butter, chopped and very cold

¾ cup sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

For topping:

¼ pound butter, well chilled

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup oats

1 cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

For filling:

4½ cups berries

½ cup sugar (slightly more if needed)

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter a half-sheet pan and line it with a sheet of parchment paper.

Prepare the topping first and have the ingredients for the filling ready to mix together when you place the crust in the oven.

Filling: Riezenman and Weiswasser use a combination of whatever is in season: strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries. (If you use strawberries, chop them first; halve the blackberries and leave the raspberries and blueberries whole.) In a mixing bowl, gently stir together all ingredients until well incorporated.

Topping: Place all ingredients in food processor and pulse until the butter appears to be well mixed into the ingredients. Remove, press together and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. When ready to use, crumble by hand over the berries.

Crust: In a food processor with steel blade, pulse the flour, sugar and salt to mix well. Add butter and process to blend (about 8 to 10 seconds), then pulse until mixture is a pale yellow color and resembles a coarse meal.

Place the crust mixture into the buttered half sheet and firmly press mixture into an even, ¼-inch layer over the entire pan bottom. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove chilled crust and bake at 350 degrees for about 20-25 minutes until light golden brown.

Remove crust from oven. Stir filling mixture to make sure it is has not separated and pour over warm crust.

Spread the filling over the crust, then crumble the topping over the top of the berry mix.

Bake for approximately 30 minutes more, until the top is light golden brown and the filling feels “set.” Transfer pan to rack to cool before cutting into squares. You also can refrigerate these, after cooling to room temperature. Also, once cut and wrapped they freeze and thaw well.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

