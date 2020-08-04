Simple meals to savor at a picnic

Most of our outdoor music venues, such as the Green Music Center, are dark this summer. The free concerts in the evening, the winery shows, the fairs and festivals? Yeah, we miss them, too.

Half the fun of going to see live music outdoors is packing a picnic basket of noshes — some crusty bread and cheese, salads and meats, wine and chocolate — to savor al fresco with family and friends.

But just because the music temporarily has died doesn’t mean we have to sit in a corner and pout. There are still plenty of parks and beaches with benches, picnic tables and places to plop down on a blanket with a cooler full of portable picnic fare. If you play a portable instrument, pack that, too!

At Park Avenue Catering and Stellar Catering, business partners Bruce Reizenman and Ari Weiswasser have been busy trying to keep their crew employed this summer with all kinds of new projects for the COVID-19 dining era, including an al fresco menu featuring salads, entrees and desserts for those who want to celebrate outside in small groups.

It’s basically a picnic to-go, centered on hearty dishes that will hold up to the impact of a cooler and beyond. They will box up individual meals or create larger platters with a choice of salads and entrees.

“You want things that are going to hold up to temperature variations,” Riezenman said. “Part of that is there are no creamy things on it, no mayonnaise-based stuff, which is not our style anyway.”

Weiswasser, who is also chef/owner of the Glen Ellen Star, has been pivoting from to-go menus to outdoor dining only at his award-winning restaurant. He came up with the recipes for the al fresco program, which reflect his rustic yet elegant cooking style.

”It’s a totally different style than the restaurant, because it’s meant to travel and be enjoyed outside,“ Weiswasser said. “You have to consider eating it at room temperature.”

To help inspire picnickers to get outside, the two chefs shared a few recipes for their al fresco dishes for picnics, starting with the pita bread salad known as fattoush.

“The fattoush is a pretty standard, Middle Eastern-inspired salad,” Weiswasser said. “We’re still using the lettuces from the garden.”

This is Weiswasser’s seventh year using produce from the restaurant’s 2-acre garden located on the Glen Ellen property of Mike and Mary Benziger, the parents of his wife, Erinn.

It’s best to put the salad dressing on the side, so it doesn’t get soggy en route to your picnic. For the fattoush, you could use Little Gem lettuces, baby Romaine, arugula or any tougher green that doesn’t wilt easily.

“The fattoush is made with cucumbers, red onion, watermelon radish and pita chips, and you throw in some greens at the end,” Riezenman said. “You put your dressing in a little container, give it a shake and pour it over everything when you get there.”

One of Park Avenue’s most delicious alfresco entrees is a Whole Carved Chicken with Corn Succotash and a Smoked Paprika Aioli, a bulletproof dish that will taste great even if it’s not piping hot.

“It’s got color, flavor and it’s so easy,” Riezenman said.

The succotash includes corn, tomatoes and a green vegetable such as fava beans, peas, Romano beans or diced zucchini. For added punch, they serve a blistered pepper such as a padron or shishito on top.

“That’s definitely a farm-to-table dish, and those (peppers) are from the garden, too,” Weiswasser said.

The chicken is halved, deboned and flattened with a brick while cooking, which gives the bird a nice, crispy skin without overcooking the meat.

“First we brush them with a little paprika oil, lemon juice, finishing salt and parsley,” Weiswasser said. “And then we cut them eight ways, so they’re shareable.”

If you don’t have expert knife skills, you might want to ask the butcher to help you with the deboning step.

“I would ask the butcher to spatchcock the chicken and split the ribs,” Weiswasser said. “That would probably be easier.”

Riezenman said he cooks the chicken in the oven in a cast-iron skillet, with a metal cover that fits inside the skillet to flatten the chicken. Or you could cook it in the skillet on your grill with a brick on top.

One of Park Avenue’s trademark summer desserts is its Summer Berry Bar, served with the al fresco boxes.

“It’s like a short dough crust on the bottom, and the bar is fairly thick,” Riezenman said. “It’s fresh and seasonal.”

As for picnic spots, Riezenman suggested your favorite coastal, redwood, river or lake park where you can enjoy your feast alongside nature.

“We love going out toward Goat Rock, Armstrong Woods and Austin Creek,” he said. “I like to hike up toward Lake Ilsanjo (in Annadel), although the lake is kind of low right now. Riverfront Park has these two little lakes and a redwood grove with picnic tables. It’s easy access.”