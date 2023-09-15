Simple water feature can turn a backyard into Shangri-La

A water feature in a home landscape can create more than a place for solitude, meditation and relaxation.

During heat spells, it can provide a place to cool off, both literally and figuratively. There’s something cooling about the sight of flowing water, which sings you a merry little tune as it falls from the top of a water feature into the pool below, easing the tensions of the day.

If you enjoy watching the dozens of bird species that fly through or live in our precious corner of the globe, do them an almost-unmatched favor by installing a water feature. You’ll see them stop for a drink. Some may splash about a bit, using your feature as a bird bath. They’ll also find food there.

The food, of course, will be the insects that come to pick up water to cool their nests. That’s why it’s important to design the water feature so some water splashes on rocks. Most insects don’t drink from the surface of a pond — even a small pond. They do, however, like a wet rock where they can drink without getting washed away.

As you know, everything likes a drink. There’s no life where there’s no water. But when there is, diversity among the thirsty critters ensures an ecosystem, even a small one, is operating. Build a pond and watch the birds, bees, deer, squirrels, raccoons, opossums and other critters stop by for a drink.

While backyard ponds can be elaborate and expensive features installed by professional landscape contractors, the average homeowner can add a little tinkling water feature to their backyard without a lot of advanced skills and equipment. Water can be kept fresh and bubbling with a recirculating pump that recycles the water in the pond, possibly from the bottom back to the top so it flows as a waterfall.

Fish pond that stood test of time

When Yvette and Chris Willeford bought their 1960 tract home in Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley about 30 years ago, it already had a little fish pond, a nice selling feature.

But it was makeshift, with rocks and dirt holding down a blue tarp liner. The old pump kept getting dirty, and it was a frequent chore to clean the pump and refill the pond, which must have had a leak. The roots of a big fruitless mulberry were starting to break through the tarp. It was an object lesson in a poorly executed DIY project.

After much frustrating maintenance work, Chris decided he could do a better job. He went to Pond and Garden Nursery in Santa Rosa, where staff suggested an appropriate pond liner and a new pump. He also figured out that the pond was too shallow for the fish.

Starting with what he had, Chris made the pond more functional and secure, digging deeper and doubling the depth to about 20 inches. He placed large rocks, unearthed from the yard, around the pond and planted ferns and other plants to make it a more inviting habitat.

He still had a problem.

“We found out after a couple of years that the fish started disappearing. Raccoons had been getting in there and snagging them,” he said.

He added more rock features within the pond to shelter the fish from predators. He also got a bigger pump and filter. And although the water cleared, the Willefords’ little pond was still attracting unwanted attention.

“We had something different happen,” Chris said. “An egret found out we had fish in our backyard. My wife looked out the window and there was this beautiful bird in our yard. I walked out and there were no fish.”

So it was back to the drawing board. Chris added even more rocks, placed so the fish could swim under them. They tried adding turtles for a time but that led to murky water. An even bigger pump and filter didn’t help. Eventually some critter snacked on the turtles, ending that experiment.

Through trial and error, however, the Willefords have gotten the pond they wanted, with its soothing and cooling splashing to accompany their meals, backyard parties and quiet evenings in the hot tub. It’s also a fun place for their 4-year-old granddaughter to play make-believe, with supervision. Otherwise they keep a small fence around it for kid safety.

They do have to clean the pump three to four times a year and remove the leaves each fall from the mulberry tree. But those are minor chores compared to the rewards. Yvette, an avid gardener, has prettied up the pond by planting fuchsia, horsetails and asparagus ferns around the perimeter.

“It’s a nice accent in the yard. It has a Zen feel to it,” Chris said. “We have a friend who is from Bhutan. She loves to housesit for us and says, ‘You have your own little Shangri-La.”

Do-it-yourself pond project

If you’re inspired to create a backyard pond of your own, you’ll first need to find the right site.