Simple water feature can turn a backyard into Shangri-La

You can make your own pond or spring with a little time, patience and the right materials and location, transforming a space into a soothing oasis.|
JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 15, 2023, 10:50AM
Updated 35 minutes ago

A water feature in a home landscape can create more than a place for solitude, meditation and relaxation.

During heat spells, it can provide a place to cool off, both literally and figuratively. There’s something cooling about the sight of flowing water, which sings you a merry little tune as it falls from the top of a water feature into the pool below, easing the tensions of the day.

If you enjoy watching the dozens of bird species that fly through or live in our precious corner of the globe, do them an almost-unmatched favor by installing a water feature. You’ll see them stop for a drink. Some may splash about a bit, using your feature as a bird bath. They’ll also find food there.

The food, of course, will be the insects that come to pick up water to cool their nests. That’s why it’s important to design the water feature so some water splashes on rocks. Most insects don’t drink from the surface of a pond — even a small pond. They do, however, like a wet rock where they can drink without getting washed away.

As you know, everything likes a drink. There’s no life where there’s no water. But when there is, diversity among the thirsty critters ensures an ecosystem, even a small one, is operating. Build a pond and watch the birds, bees, deer, squirrels, raccoons, opossums and other critters stop by for a drink.

While backyard ponds can be elaborate and expensive features installed by professional landscape contractors, the average homeowner can add a little tinkling water feature to their backyard without a lot of advanced skills and equipment. Water can be kept fresh and bubbling with a recirculating pump that recycles the water in the pond, possibly from the bottom back to the top so it flows as a waterfall.

Fish pond that stood test of time

When Yvette and Chris Willeford bought their 1960 tract home in Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley about 30 years ago, it already had a little fish pond, a nice selling feature.

But it was makeshift, with rocks and dirt holding down a blue tarp liner. The old pump kept getting dirty, and it was a frequent chore to clean the pump and refill the pond, which must have had a leak. The roots of a big fruitless mulberry were starting to break through the tarp. It was an object lesson in a poorly executed DIY project.

After much frustrating maintenance work, Chris decided he could do a better job. He went to Pond and Garden Nursery in Santa Rosa, where staff suggested an appropriate pond liner and a new pump. He also figured out that the pond was too shallow for the fish.

Starting with what he had, Chris made the pond more functional and secure, digging deeper and doubling the depth to about 20 inches. He placed large rocks, unearthed from the yard, around the pond and planted ferns and other plants to make it a more inviting habitat.

He still had a problem.

“We found out after a couple of years that the fish started disappearing. Raccoons had been getting in there and snagging them,” he said.

He added more rock features within the pond to shelter the fish from predators. He also got a bigger pump and filter. And although the water cleared, the Willefords’ little pond was still attracting unwanted attention.

“We had something different happen,” Chris said. “An egret found out we had fish in our backyard. My wife looked out the window and there was this beautiful bird in our yard. I walked out and there were no fish.”

So it was back to the drawing board. Chris added even more rocks, placed so the fish could swim under them. They tried adding turtles for a time but that led to murky water. An even bigger pump and filter didn’t help. Eventually some critter snacked on the turtles, ending that experiment.

Through trial and error, however, the Willefords have gotten the pond they wanted, with its soothing and cooling splashing to accompany their meals, backyard parties and quiet evenings in the hot tub. It’s also a fun place for their 4-year-old granddaughter to play make-believe, with supervision. Otherwise they keep a small fence around it for kid safety.

They do have to clean the pump three to four times a year and remove the leaves each fall from the mulberry tree. But those are minor chores compared to the rewards. Yvette, an avid gardener, has prettied up the pond by planting fuchsia, horsetails and asparagus ferns around the perimeter.

“It’s a nice accent in the yard. It has a Zen feel to it,” Chris said. “We have a friend who is from Bhutan. She loves to housesit for us and says, ‘You have your own little Shangri-La.”

Do-it-yourself pond project

If you’re inspired to create a backyard pond of your own, you’ll first need to find the right site.

Dappled shade is preferred over full sun, as a pond in the blazing sun will soon clog up with algae.

Ideally, the site will be at the very bottom of a slope, berm or handmade rock pile, where the slope turns into flat land.

But if your land is flat, you still can have a water feature by creating a cinder-block framework and then covering the blocks with soil and rocks to give it a natural look. The cinder blocks prevent the structure from washing away during heavy rain, and the holes in the cinder blocks can hold the piping that returns the pond water to the top of the feature.

As you plan a water feature for your garden, think about where you will sit and relax. Make sure that shade falls on that spot. If practical, build a stone seat there to continue the natural look.

Plant a Viburnum carlesii or other open shrub, such as elderberry, that offers birds easy perches near the water and produces berries for them later in the year. This will have an added benefit as the birds will hunt pests like spiders, mites, aphids and white flies on your plantings.

You also may consider having a couple goldfish in the pool, but be aware: You can have goldfish or raccoons, but not both. The little bandits are experts at taking goldfish from small ponds.

Constructing the water feature is not difficult, but it does take work. Plan for construction to take several days so it isn’t burdensome.

You will need stones and rocks. Unless you live in a rocky landscape, plan on picking up a few as you travel around the county. A lot of land around Sebastopol, for example, is composed of Goldridge loam, a light, sandy, silty soil with very few rocks. Head inland for good rock hunting. Vary the sizes of the rocks, from about a foot long to rocks as large as you can carry, and everything in between.

Next, you’ll need a pool liner. Chewy.com sells a 10-foot-by-13-foot PVC pond liner for a very reasonable price.

Now you’re ready to start digging. At your chosen site, dig a round hole at least 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet deep, with a rim that’s 1 foot wide and at least 6 inches deep around the outside of the hole. Lay the liner with its center on top of the hole and, being careful not to tear it, push it down so the bottom of the hole is covered. There will be lots of excess liner. Fold it every foot or so around the hole so the vertical sides are covered and the excess liner extends all around, covering the shallow rim. This will take some adjusting but it’s not difficult. Don’t be afraid to trim excess liner if needed.

That’s enough work for one day.

In the next work session, install a 115-volt line from your house to the pump. Grainger makes a Little Giant pond pump that takes 115 volts. Push the wiring through a conduit and bury it. You can find what you need at Home Depot. If you’re wary of doing electrical work yourself, hire an electrician to rig it up for you. There are self-contained solar pumps, but I find their panel detracts from the natural look of the feature.

Then in the final session, place the wired pump in the bottom of the pool and run plastic tubing from the pump up through the cinder blocks to the top of the feature.

Place rocks around the rim of the pond where you’ve removed a few inches of soil. You can intersperse clumps of ornamental grass here and there between the rocks. Aim for a natural look. Place rocks on the slope above the pool so some are buried by one-third of their size and others are two-thirds buried. Rocks just sitting on the surface don’t look natural. You can make this berm or slope into a rock garden but in all cases, make a rock channel where the water emerges at the top so a waterfall forms.

Fill the pool with water and start the pump. You will quickly see how and where it needs adjusting so you get a good waterfall.

Finally, plant a water lily or two in the pool. Then sit back and admire your design and wait for the local wildlife to discover and profit from it.

Staff Writer Meg McConahey contributed to this story.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.