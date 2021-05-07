Six Sonoma County women on their inspiring mother figures

Mothers come in many guises. There are birth mothers and there are the women who raised us. And then there are the surrogates, who stepped in to provide the extra nurturing some of us needed.

Maybe you lost your mom or your mother was too young or too busy to give you the attention you craved. Some birth mothers struggle with their own burdens, like addiction or mental illness. But a family friend, a grandma, a beloved auntie, a teacher or coach was there to deliver the snuggles and hugs, the life lessons and the joy that helped you thrive to adulthood. We asked readers to share their tributes to these second mothers whose unconditional love is felt to this day.

Grandmother Lupe

Laura Gonzales, a middle school teacher in Santa Rosa, told us how her grandmother was the steady, loving presence she needed as a girl.

I was raised in San Francisco by a single mother. After she and my father broke up when I was toddler, I went to live with my grandparents for awhile in Santa Rosa. Eventually I went back full time with my mom but still spent a lot of time with my grandparents until I entered school. I can remember my grandmother taking me with her to her job at the Santa Rosa Hotel next to Rosenberg’s (now Barnes and Noble). She had to be there early to start working in the kitchen, and I'd climb up on the counter and onto a shelf where I'd go back to sleep for awhile. My grandparents later rented the small restaurant on South A. It was called Grandma's and Grandpa's Cafe. Once I wandered off and was found in a kindergarten classroom at Luther Burbank Elementary.

As I got older, my grandmother would have me spend the summers with her and my grandfather in Santa Rosa. Being with her was the best thing. I always knew that my grandmother loved me unconditionally, whereas the relationship between my mother and I wasn't as smooth.

I loved sitting with my grandmother at the kitchen table and listening to the stories of her life. She’d tell me about growing up in El Paso and leaving there because it seemed like a dead end. She came to San Francisco in 1937 all by herself, a very brave thing for a young Mexican woman to do at that time. She was only 24 and didn’t know anyone here. She even walked across the bridge on Pedestrian Day. (The Golden Gate Bridge was opened for the first time to pedestrians on May 27, 1937, to celebrate the bridge’s completion.) That sense of adventure and independence is something I got from her.

Hearing all the old family stories was fascinating and eventually made me very interested in genealogy. Unfortunately, most of my discoveries were long after my grandmother died in 2003 at the age of 90. Now I occasionally teach beginning Mexican genealogy at Santa Rosa Junior College.

My mother was young when she had me, and her life was difficult for the first years. My grandmother was a stabilizing presence. She definitely influenced me. I never doubted my grandmother loved me. There was a tension sometimes with my mother. She didn’t show love the way I needed it shown. My grandmother was better at that.

To see Gonzales’ blog page about her grandmother and a video she made for Ancestry.com, go to bit.ly/2SwAZ4v.

— Laura Gonzales

Caregiver Hattie

Yvonne Alexander, a retired college instructor in Santa Rosa, wrote about the woman who stepped in when she couldn’t rely on her mother.

My fondness for books began in a shotgun flat in San Francisco’s Fillmore District a few years after World War II ended. Our parents divorced when I was 2, my brother 4. There was no father in our lives, few social services and our mother, an Oklahoma farm girl plagued by mental illness and alcoholism, struggled to hold her life together.

My brother Eddie and I lived with Hattie Austin and her daughter Joy, who was about 10 years old. Joy and I spent hours in the long hallway of that home, our bellies flattened on the cool linoleum floor, chins cupped in hands, while I pestered Joy to read to me — please, just one more story.

I remember Hattie as a large woman, her ample arms embracing me in long hugs that assured me of her deep love. Ed remembers going to church with Hattie, where there was plenty of shouting and jumping as he recalled recently in a long-distance phone conversation. I was glad to join in singing “Jesus Loves Me.” I didn’t know who that Jesus person was, but I would take all the love I could get.

Years later when I started first grade, I opened the Dick and Jane book and began to read. “Look, Jane. Look, look, look. See Spot. Run, Spot, run.” I thought that’s how reading worked — you opened the book and you read the story. Didn’t everyone do that? It wasn’t until my own son was in kindergarten and began reading to me that I realized I had learned to read because of Joy’s patience 70 years ago in that shotgun flat in the Fillmore District of San Francisco.