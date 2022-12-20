Slay the tray. This cookie platter is designed to impress.

Three Sonoma County bakers share their best holiday cookie recipes, from Gingerbread Folks to White Chocolate peppermint Cookies.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2022, 8:41AM
Boards of foodstuffs have had a moment this year. Flavored butter, buttercream and cream cheese all have been the stars of these centerpieces for gatherings recently. You name it, and it’s been piled on a board and TikTok-ed and Instagramed to the nth degree.

This new breed of board seemingly grew out of the artfully arranged charcuterie boards that continue to trend, maybe even more so around the holidays.

So shouldn’t Christmas cookies, which we put far more time and love into making, get the same oohs and aahs these boards generate when people feast their eyes on them?

We brought together three Sonoma County bakers for their recipes and tips for building a delicious and beautiful cookie platter. With a few cues from the great board experiment of 2022, the humble cookie tray is ready for its close-up.

Focus on flavor first

“There’s an art to make it look attractive,” said Tracy Mattson, owner of Cookie…take a bite! in Santa Rosa. “First is variation in flavor. I always like to have citrus, chocolate and then sugar cookies.”

Meet the baker

Name: Tracy Mattson

Location: Santa Rosa

Bakes at: Cookie... take a bite! (cookietakeabite.com)

Most nostalgic cookie: gingerbread

Baking items she like to give as gifts: microplane zester, bench scraper, bowl scraper and offset spatula

Peppermint flavor also plays well on a platter.

“Anything candy-cane-related seems to be selling really well,” said Michele Wimborough, who owns Restaurant Hazel in Occidental with her husband, Jim. Her baked goods grace the counter year-round and might include her white chocolate cookies studded with crushed peppermint candy canes this time of year.

Shannon Moore of Cloverdale has owned Flour Girl bakery for about 15 years. She started selling cookie boxes for the first time last year, and they’ve been very popular. Moore said she’s a sucker for a seasonal hit of citrus.

“Lemon poppy seed is my personal favorite,” she said of her thumbprint cookies with homemade lemon curd in the centers. “I like the visual aspect of a pop of yellow from the thumbprints.”

In addition to those traditional flavor favorites, all three bakers said cookie texture and shape play a role in a well-put-together cookie tray.

Meet the baker

Name: Shannon Moore

Location: Cloverdale

Bakes at: Flour Girl (myflourgirl.com and @myflourgirl)

Favorite cookie: Lemon Poppy Seed Thumbprint Cookies

Baking item on their Christmas list: The recently published cookbook “Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes” by Aleksandra Crapanzano

Cut-out sugar cookies or gingerbread men, like the ones Mattson sells at her bakery every holiday season, are an easy way to add a variety of shapes. For texture, she’d include a shortbread cookie as a crisp counterpoint to a soft sugar cookie.

Another thing to consider when choosing recipes is nostalgia.

“Around the holidays, people tend to go for tradition,” Wimborough said. “It’s not a time when people are as adventurous. They’re looking for something that reminds them of their childhood.”

Wimborough grew up decorating sugar cookies with her grandmother and cousins. It’s a tradition she and her cousins still do every year; they even held a decorating party over Zoom during the height of the pandemic.

Also, to be a real cookie platter hero, Moore makes a point to include something for those with dietary restrictions.

“There should be a little something for everyone,” Moore said. Her cookie boxes feature a gluten-free chocolate cookie that tastes like a brownie but in cookie form, rolled in a sugar coating.

Less-demanding decorating

Decorated sugar cookies are almost a given on any cookie platter. But elaborate designs in royal icing, although fun, can be time-consuming, as Moore recalled of decorating cookies as a child with her grandmother.

“It was a week-long process,” Moore said. “We did them very simply, with powdered sugar and milk frosting in all the different colors, and we were frosting them by hand with toothpicks. It was a labor of love, for sure.”

She still uses a powdered sugar and milk frosting but a much quicker method.

“Now I just dip them,” Moore said. “I started doing swirl frosting (with food coloring), just dipping the cookies in the swirl, and they create designs on their own.”

Wimborough uses a similar method, with royal icing and swirls of food coloring for her dipped sugar cookies.

Meet the baker

Name: Michele Wimborough

Location: Occidental

Bakes at: Restaurant Hazel (restauranthazel.com)

Most nostalgic cookie: Her grandma’s carrot cake cookie with orange frosting

Baking item on her Christmas list: A new KitchenAid stand mixer

Sprinkles are another way to bring some color to sugar cookies with minimal effort.

“I am a sprinkle freak now,” Wimborough said. “I collect holiday sprinkles all year round.”

Both she and Moore are fans of edible glitter and luster dust that can be added to iced sugar cookies to give them extra shimmer.

Finishing touches make it fabulous

There’s no denying that a plate of cookies is pretty perfect as is, without doing much else other than piling them up.

But if you want to compete with that relative who has a knack for making salami rosettes for the most-coveted centerpiece of your family’s Christmas spread, a few simple additions to a cookie board could be all you need to bring home the bragging rights.

“To make your life easier, you can add some store-bought things like gumdrops, round peppermints, or different ribbon candy would be really pretty,” Wimborough suggested. “Add a little greenery to your board to add more texture.”

For those who prefer the DIY route, Moore pops homemade butter mints into a cookie collection or turns to another seasonal staple.

“I like to use cranberries that have been sugared or tossed in edible glitter so they have a nice sparkle,” Moore said. “Sugared cranberries are great for cocktails, too.”

To make them, she simply cooks the cranberries briefly in simple syrup, lets them sit overnight, drains them, then tosses them in sugar.

Mattson would likely use items that echo the cookie flavors on the platter already, like bits of candied ginger or citrus or simple candy canes.

Using kitchen items like bowls, apothecary jars or even oversized cookie cutters to corral smaller cookies or elements on the board adds extra visual interest.

No matter what kind of cookies you make or how you present them, at this time of year it’s worth remembering it’s the thought that counts.

“Cookies are the original gesture of love and happiness. We don’t want to forget what the whole point of a cookie is — to share a memory, to share a laugh and share love,” Mattson said. “People don’t need to try too hard.”

Gluten-free Chocolate Sparklers, right, and Lemon Poppyseed Thumbprint Cookies from Flour Girl owner Shannon Moore Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
These gluten-free truffle-like cookies from baker Shannon Moore of Flour Girl will add some sparkle to your cookie game with a crunchy sugar coating. They are not difficult to make, but they are a bit time-consuming. However, the extra time and expense of high-quality ingredients are worth it!

Chocolate Sparklers

Makes 36 small cookies

2 eggs

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1½ cups (8 ounces) bittersweet chocolate

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

¾ cup almond flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Dutch process cocoa powder

¼ cup granulated sugar (for rolling)

Large pinch of ground cardamom (optional)

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine eggs, ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar and honey. Whisk on high speed until very light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Melt chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water to melt. Alternately, melt in a microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring after each round to avoid burning.

In another bowl, whisk together almond flour, salt and cocoa powder. Add melted chocolate mixture to the almond mixture and stir well to combine.

Add one-quarter of the whipped egg mixture to chocolate mixture and stir to lighten the batter. Gently fold in remaining egg mixture with a rubber spatula until completely incorporated, being sure to scrape all the chocolate off the bottom of the bowl.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Place ¼ cup sugar and ground cardamom, if using, in a small bowl. Using a small cookie/ice cream scoop or a 1-tablespoon measure, scoop out dough. If necessary, roll into a ball with your palms. Roll each round in sugar to coat.

Place all the rounds on a parchment-lined sheet pan and freeze for at least 2 hours or until very hard.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Take only enough dough from the freezer to fit on one sheet pan, with cookies spaced 1 inch apart.

Roll the rounds in sugar again and place on a new parchment-lined sheet pan. Immediately bake for 10 to 12 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Cookies will look slightly cracked but sugar should not be browned when they are done. Repeat with remaining cookies or store dough in the freezer for up to 1 month and bake as needed.

Lemon Poppy Seed Thumbprint Cookies

Makes 24 small cookies

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons poppy seeds

12 tablespoons (6 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

⅓ cup granulated sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons poppy seeds

3 tablespoons lemon curd made from scratch and chilled, or store-bought

Combine flour and poppy seeds in a bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer or using a hand mixer, cream butter, sugar and lemon zest until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract and salt. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly add the flour mixture until combined.

Cover dough in a bowl or wrap the dough in plastic and chill 2 hours or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 1-tablespoon measure, scoop dough into balls. Roll each piece of dough between your hands to create a smooth ball. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheets. With your thumb or the back of a small rounded ¼-teaspoon measuring spoon, press an indentation in the center of each cookie. Fill each indentation with ¼ teaspoon of lemon curd or enough to completely fill to the top.

Bake for 11 to 16 minutes, rotating once during baking. The cookies should no longer look glossy and the bottoms should be light golden brown. You don’t want a lot of color on the dough. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely before removing from baking sheets.

Store baked cookies in an airtight container up to 3 days or store balls of dough in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. To bake directly from the freezer, add a few more minutes to your baking time.

White Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Makes about 36 cookies

2 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

1 ½ cups white chocolate chips

1 cup crushed candy cane, plus more for dipping

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, vanilla and peppermint extracts. Mix until well-blended.

With the mixer on low, gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture until the two are thoroughly blended. Add the white chocolate chips and the crushed candy canes. Mix just until incorporated.

Using a cookie scoop, scoop out all the cookies. Dip the top of the cookies into the remaining crushed candy canes. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheets and bake until the cookies are a light golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Cool the cookies completely on a rack.

Marbled Sugar Cookie Trees and White Chocolate Peppermint Cookies from Michele Wimborough, owner of Hazel restaurant in Occidental Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Sugar Cookies with Marbled Icing

Number of cookies varies, depending on size of cookie cutters

3 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

Royal Icing, recipe follows

Whisk together the flour and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. (If your mixer has multiple attachments, use the paddle.) Add the egg and vanilla until well-blended.

With the mixer on low, gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture until the two are thoroughly blended. Turn out the dough onto the work surface and divide it into 2 or 3 equal portions. Form each one into a rough disk.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Roll out the dough between 2 sheets of parchment to about ¼ inch thick and chill for at least 15 minutes. Using cookie cutters, cut your cookie shapes and place on parchment-lined cookie sheets. Bake on the oven’s middle rack until the cookies start to turn slightly golden around the edges, 12 to 16 minutes. Rotate the cookies halfway through.

Cool the cookies completely on a rack before icing or decorating with Royal Tcing.

Royal Icing

1 pound confectioner’s sugar

2 ½ tablespoons meringue powder

2 teaspoons vanilla

½ cup warm water, divided

Green food coloring (or color of your preference)

Begin by stirring the vanilla into a quarter cup of the warm water.

Using a paddle attachment of a stand mixer, gently mix the sugar and meringue powder.

With the mixer on its lowest setting, slowly add the water-vanilla mixture to the dry ingredients. Once the water is incorporated, turn the mixer to medium speed and whip 2 to 4 minutes until icing is thick and fluffy. To obtain the perfect texture for marbling, drizzle in the remaining warm water 1 teaspoon at a time until the icing is the consistency of paint.

Divide the frosting equally into three bowls, including one wide shallow bowl you will use to dip the cookies in. Add food coloring to the other two bowls to create light green and dark green frosting. Leave the frosting in the shallow bowl white. Add dollops of the light and dark colored frosting into the bowl of white frosting and gently swirl together, making sure you can still see three distinct shades. Holding the edge of a cookie, dip it face down into the frosting, making sure you cover the entire cookie. Allow the excess frosting to drip off and then place on a wire rack to dry for at least 1 hour. Repeat with remaining cookies.

Peppermint Chocolate Frost and Gingerbread Folks cookies from Tracy Mattson, owner of Cookie…take a bite in Santa Rosa Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Peppermint Chocolate Frost Cookies

Makes approximately 3 dozen 1 ½-inch cookies

4 tablespoons butter

⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon Dutch process cocoa powder

2 tablespoons molasses

1 stick butter (8 tablespoons), softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 drops all-natural mint oil

1 ¾ cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

To decorate

Royal Icing (see preceding recipe)

Crushed candy cane pieces

In a small saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Once butter is melted, add cocoa powder then the molasses and stir to combine. Let mixture cool, but don’t let it become solid. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the softened butter, then add the sugar and mix on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until well-combined. Add the melted butter, cocoa mixture and mint oil and beat again until incorporated. Add dry ingredients and beat until no traces of flour mixture remain.

Scoop dough with a small dough or ice cream scoop or a tablespoon and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll chilled dough balls in raw sugar and bake for 8 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet, then remove to a wire rack.

To decorate, use the recipe for Royal Icing but replace vanilla with a drop or 2 of mint oil. Be careful, because a little goes a long way.

Using a pastry brush, brush one-third to one-half of the cookie with royal icing and sprinkle with crushed candy cane pieces.

Gingerbread Folks

Makes 50 small cookies

2 sticks (½ pound) butter, at room temperature

2 teaspoons orange zest

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 ½ teaspoons ground ginger

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

Pinch of ground pink peppercorns (optional)

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, using a stand or hand mixer, cream butter until it’s light and soft. Add spices (fresh ginger and ground spices) and orange zest and mix until combined.

Add brown sugar and mix until the butter and sugar are light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix thoroughly. Mix in sifted dry ingredients until well-combined.

Divide dough into 2 or 3 rough discs and chill. Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment.

Roll out one disc of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper or between pieces of plastic wrap to approximately ¼ inch thick. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, then use cookie cutters to cut out gingerbread folk. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until edges are golden brown, about 6 to 10 minutes depending on your oven.

Remove from oven and let cool on the baking sheet until set, then move to a rack to cool. Decorate as desired.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com

