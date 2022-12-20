Boards of foodstuffs have had a moment this year. Flavored butter, buttercream and cream cheese all have been the stars of these centerpieces for gatherings recently. You name it, and it’s been piled on a board and TikTok-ed and Instagramed to the nth degree.

This new breed of board seemingly grew out of the artfully arranged charcuterie boards that continue to trend, maybe even more so around the holidays.

So shouldn’t Christmas cookies, which we put far more time and love into making, get the same oohs and aahs these boards generate when people feast their eyes on them?

We brought together three Sonoma County bakers for their recipes and tips for building a delicious and beautiful cookie platter. With a few cues from the great board experiment of 2022, the humble cookie tray is ready for its close-up.

Focus on flavor first

“There’s an art to make it look attractive,” said Tracy Mattson, owner of Cookie…take a bite! in Santa Rosa. “First is variation in flavor. I always like to have citrus, chocolate and then sugar cookies.”

Meet the baker Name: Tracy Mattson Location: Santa Rosa Bakes at: Cookie... take a bite! (cookietakeabite.com) Most nostalgic cookie: gingerbread Baking items she like to give as gifts: microplane zester, bench scraper, bowl scraper and offset spatula

Peppermint flavor also plays well on a platter.

“Anything candy-cane-related seems to be selling really well,” said Michele Wimborough, who owns Restaurant Hazel in Occidental with her husband, Jim. Her baked goods grace the counter year-round and might include her white chocolate cookies studded with crushed peppermint candy canes this time of year.

Shannon Moore of Cloverdale has owned Flour Girl bakery for about 15 years. She started selling cookie boxes for the first time last year, and they’ve been very popular. Moore said she’s a sucker for a seasonal hit of citrus.

“Lemon poppy seed is my personal favorite,” she said of her thumbprint cookies with homemade lemon curd in the centers. “I like the visual aspect of a pop of yellow from the thumbprints.”

In addition to those traditional flavor favorites, all three bakers said cookie texture and shape play a role in a well-put-together cookie tray.

Meet the baker Name: Shannon Moore Location: Cloverdale Bakes at: Flour Girl (myflourgirl.com and @myflourgirl) Favorite cookie: Lemon Poppy Seed Thumbprint Cookies Baking item on their Christmas list: The recently published cookbook “Gateau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes” by Aleksandra Crapanzano

Cut-out sugar cookies or gingerbread men, like the ones Mattson sells at her bakery every holiday season, are an easy way to add a variety of shapes. For texture, she’d include a shortbread cookie as a crisp counterpoint to a soft sugar cookie.

Another thing to consider when choosing recipes is nostalgia.

“Around the holidays, people tend to go for tradition,” Wimborough said. “It’s not a time when people are as adventurous. They’re looking for something that reminds them of their childhood.”

Wimborough grew up decorating sugar cookies with her grandmother and cousins. It’s a tradition she and her cousins still do every year; they even held a decorating party over Zoom during the height of the pandemic.

Also, to be a real cookie platter hero, Moore makes a point to include something for those with dietary restrictions.

“There should be a little something for everyone,” Moore said. Her cookie boxes feature a gluten-free chocolate cookie that tastes like a brownie but in cookie form, rolled in a sugar coating.

Less-demanding decorating

Decorated sugar cookies are almost a given on any cookie platter. But elaborate designs in royal icing, although fun, can be time-consuming, as Moore recalled of decorating cookies as a child with her grandmother.

“It was a week-long process,” Moore said. “We did them very simply, with powdered sugar and milk frosting in all the different colors, and we were frosting them by hand with toothpicks. It was a labor of love, for sure.”

She still uses a powdered sugar and milk frosting but a much quicker method.

“Now I just dip them,” Moore said. “I started doing swirl frosting (with food coloring), just dipping the cookies in the swirl, and they create designs on their own.”

Wimborough uses a similar method, with royal icing and swirls of food coloring for her dipped sugar cookies.

Meet the baker Name: Michele Wimborough Location: Occidental Bakes at: Restaurant Hazel (restauranthazel.com) Most nostalgic cookie: Her grandma’s carrot cake cookie with orange frosting Baking item on her Christmas list: A new KitchenAid stand mixer

Sprinkles are another way to bring some color to sugar cookies with minimal effort.