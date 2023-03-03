Slip back to the swinging ’60s at Santa Rosa soiree

Santa Rosa

Resort-O-Rama celebrates the Atomic Age of design

The first-ever Resort-O-Rama takes over Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Hotel this weekend, with seminars and social events that conjure the sleek, cool design and lifestyle of the 1950s and 1960s.

Saturday seminars run the gamut from “The Mid-Century Cookbook” with Karen Finlay, who hosts potlucks where every dish must be made from a period recipe, to “Mid-Century Spirits and Cocktails Advertisements” with Martin Catebe. Other seminars focus on “Textiles and Designs of Alexander Girard” and take a look at Eichler modernist tract homes.

Seminars start at $20. Social events also are planned for the evening, all with a midcentury vibe.

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, an art show and midcentury marketplace will open free to the public, with vendors selling vintage items and collectibles from the midcentury era.

The event runs Friday to Sunday. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. resortorama.com

Santa Rosa

Class on maintaining waterwise gardens

The recent heavy rains should not deter Californians from conserving water, however they can. Santa Rosa Water and Daily Acts are teaming up with the Habitat Corridor project for a free hands-on workshop March 11 on how to maintain a water-smart landscape.

April Owens, executive director of the Habitat Corridor Project, will focus on tried-and-true low-water-use plants. Participants will have a chance to practice several maintenance techniques in the Sonoma County Living Learning Landscapes gardens near the Santa Rosa Junior College campus.

Attendance is limited to 50 people, so registration is required. 10 a.m. to noon. 1808 Albany Drive, Santa Rosa. Register at dailyacts.org.

Sonoma

Seedling troubleshooting workshop

Do you have young seedlings that have outgrown their pots, yet it’s still too cold and early in the season to plant them in the ground?

Or do you have seedlings that aren’t thriving, and you don’t know how to give them a boost?

A free hands-on course March 11 will answer all your questions about tending to your young seedlings, from potting up to demystifying the process of “hardening off.” A team of Master Gardeners will be on hand to help participants transfer plants to larger pots, which they will provide, along with potting soil. Participants who want to do more are welcome to bring additional supplies.

The presentation will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the Water-wise Demonstration Garden at the Sonoma Garden Park. The garden was developed in partnership with the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County and the Sonoma Ecology Center. The park is at 19996 Seventh St. E, Sonoma.

Registration is required by Saturday. Visit bit.ly/3YtSuzk or sonomamg.ucanr.edu/Upcoming Events to register.

Santa Rosa

Willowside School Nursery reopens for spring

The student-supported plant nursery reopens for the season, with a sale featuring all flavors of dahlias.

This plucky little nonprofit nursery is a go-to for low-price ornamentals. They stock drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, grasses, salvias, abutilons and plants that invite beneficial insects, butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden.

One-gallons plants start at $6. There also are many specialty Japanese maples selling for $30 to $50. The nursery accepts cash or checks only.

The nursery is open rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road, Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Santa Rosa

Setting up and managing an irrigation system

Yes, it’s more fun to plant than weed and tidy. But while temperatures are still too cold for planting, it’s a good time to get your garden ready.

Bees N Blooms Farm in Santa Rosa is hosting a workshop March 11 on setting up and maintaining irrigation.

The session, running from 10 a.m. to noon, will focus on how to set up and maintain an irrigation system that matches your water supply. It will cover water pressure and flow and how they relate to how you set up a watering system. The session will include hands-on activities working with irrigation parts, regulating and measuring pressure in water lines and mastering irrigation timers. $75. Register at beesnblooms.com. 3883 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa. For information, call 707-293-8293.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.