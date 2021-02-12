Smart gardeners start from seed now

It’s February and for many plants, spring is beckoning. Though the weather is still cool, it’s time to plan for the upcoming seed-starting season. Many plants grow very easily from seed, and one packet often can generate many seedlings. Seeds hold great potential and allow us to envision the future: delicious melons to share with friends, a mixed green salad to greet the first warm days of spring, a bouquet of flowers on the dining table.

There is a lot to know about successful seed starting, but it is easily broken down into several categories, such as choosing a soil, seed placement and watering.

February is a good month to start cool season-hardy annual flowers and vegetables in a sunny window or greenhouse. Cool-season vegetables and flowers grow best in spring before the summer heat begins. Summer annuals need warmth, don’t tolerate frost and are generally started inside in the first half of March for planting around May 1 when the danger of frost has passed. Cold-hardy perennials can be started in the fall or early spring. Seed germination can take up to a month or sometimes longer.

What to start when?

Annuals usually germinate quickly. In spring, it takes about eight weeks from seed to a seedling ready to plant. Give tomatoes and peppers an extra two to three weeks if you would like to have them in a 4-inch pot size for planting. Some flowers like zinnias and cosmos grow very quickly, and seeding them six to seven weeks before planting may be sufficient. Cucumbers, squash and melons also grow quickly and need warm conditions.

Plant seeds directly in 4-inch pots six weeks before they are needed. Plants germinate best in warm soil. Tomatoes and peppers especially need warm soil to germinate and grow. Some people like to use heat mats under flats. You can buy inexpensive heat mats that are preset to 68 degrees at farm supply stores and some hardware stores. You can reuse them in summer to help softwood cuttings root, too.

Outside or inside?

In early spring, most plants are best started inside. The soil is cold and can be wet through March. Ideal soil temperatures for germination and growth are above 60 degrees. Even plants like peas and lettuce that grow best in cool weather may rot in cold, wet soil. These conditions also favor pests like slugs. March or later is a better time to directly sow cool-season vegetable and flower seeds outside.

A greenhouse is the ideal place to start seedlings. Good greenhouses can be expensive and laborious to put together. Perfectly adequate cheap greenhouses can be made from PVC pipe hoops stabilized with rebar, or with inexpensive car shelters. Greenhouse-grade plastic is available at farm supply stores or online. Seed trays should be off the ground. Wood pallets placed on cinder blocks are an easy way to do this.

Seedlings require excellent light. If you’re not starting them inside a sunny window, you may need a grow light. Seedlings receiving insufficient light will stretch toward the light and have thin, weak stems. You can put flats outside during the day, but make sure to protect them from sparrows. Don’t put plastic domes over the trays as seedlings are prone to fungal diseases and need excellent air circulation.

Watering

Keep seed flats moist but not wet. Rose-type nozzles are best for watering seedlings.

Potting soil

Seek out good-quality potting soil at nurseries or stores. Ask staff or the Sonoma County Master Gardeners for recommendations. Keep in mind that the nutrients run out in three to four weeks and you may need to fertilize your seedlings weekly. Seedlings should be lush and green, not yellow or pinched-looking. Make sure seed flats and containers are clean. Wash them with soap or in a mild bleach-water solution before use.

Seeding

Some people like to seed a large flat with seeds, and after the true leaves have formed, transplant them to individual pots. Many people find it easier to seed directly into the pot the plants will grow in. Seeds should be planted as deep as they are large. Poke a small hole in each pot with a pencil. Cover the seeds with soil. Very tiny seeds just need a dusting of soil; large seeds like beans need a bigger hole. Put about two seeds in each hole.

Thinning

Thinning seedlings is extremely important. Thin them so there is just one seedling in each pot or plug. Some people like to leave two and wait until they plant them in the ground before thinning to make sure one plant survives before removing the extra. Use scissors to remove the extra seedling rather than pulling it out to avoid disturbing the roots of the surviving plant.

Planting

Seedlings are ready to plant when the roots hold the soil in the pot together. Pull roots apart slightly when planting. Plant at the same level as in the pot. Exceptions are brassicas like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and tomatoes that all root along the stem. Plant the brassicas up to the true leaves or even deeper if they’re lanky. Tomatoes can be planted deeper. Remove the leaves of the underground portion. Consider using nontoxic Sluggo for slug control.

Examples of vegetable seeds to start inside in February and early March are peas; onions; lettuce; spinach; Japanese and Chinese greens; arugula; chicory; radicchio; parsley; chard and brassicas like kale, cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage. Among the flowers, you can plant native annual wildflowers, Shirley poppies, Iceland poppies, violas, pansies, calendula, linaria, nigella, bachelor buttons and scabiosa.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool