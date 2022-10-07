SMI staff share excitement over tacos, sandwiches and generosity found in our county

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Want your image in the paper and on our website? Submit a photo describing who, what, where, when, author of the photo and where they live. Email JPEGs to pdsights@gmail.com. Low resolution images or photos without the information requested will not be selected.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Wine Country got me to like sandwiches

I took ham sandwiches for lunch for an entire year when I was in seventh grade because it was easy to make and didn’t take up too much room in my lunchbox. After that year, the taste, smell and thought of a ham sandwich, or any sandwich for that matter, seemed repulsive.

I only ate sandwiches out of convenience after that. I moved up to Santa Rosa in late August and have since discovered the perfect combination of figs, goat cheese, arugula and prosciutto. The saltiness of the prosciutto pairs so well with the spreadable goat cheese and the fig jam adds a lovely, sweet taste with the arugula. I get this combination on pizza when my partner and I go to Belly’s West Coast Kitchen and it’s my new favorite sandwich from the deli at Wilibees Wines & Spirits.

Sara Edwards, The Press Democrat

Friday, Oct. 7

Roller skater says goodbye to Petaluma

Petaluma took a serious hit in its overall coolness, as Eli Lucas said goodbye to the town that has delightedly embraced his over-the-top public roller boogie highjinks.

Best known around town as the weird guy on roller skates — Lucas has said he prefers to be known as Sex Appeal on Wheels — the recognizable local figure can often be seen sidewalk-dancing to loud ‘80s music (Cyndi Lauper’s “Girl’s Just Want to Have Fun” seems to be a favorite) while rocking a wig and some eyebrow-raising, skin-baring apparel. Lucas relocated to Shasta County.

“Aw, Petaluma will definitely not be the same without Eli,” Sara Holiday posted on a Facebook event for a combination birthday party and going-away party for Lucas. “Thank you for all the smiles.”

— David Templeton, Petaluma Argus-Courier

Thursday, Oct. 6

Finally starting to feel like autumn

There’s an internet meme — a little old now, but it checks out — that proclaims “if you say pumpkin spice latte three times in front of a mirror, a young woman in yoga pants and a sweater appears to tell you everything she loves about fall.” I am here to tell you that feeling spans genders, because I am that basic human.

The weather’s been cool enough in the evenings and mild enough during the days that it finally feels like a Sonoma County autumn, and I am, as the kids say, here for it. I didn’t need to break out a sweater working late nights with my windows open, but I did.

When I lived in other states, though, I think I loved autumn as much as I do because it reminded me of California in winter — air cool and crisp, rain but not snow, dreary late mornings covered in fog, clear nights with the stars and moon bright.

So maybe, as much as I love autumn in Sonoma County, I have even more to look forward to.

— Steve Musal, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Let’s talk about tacos!

I normally talk journalism in this space. Frequently, it’s about our Press Democrat staff. Occasionally, it’s sports.

Today, however, I’m writing to ask a super serious question: Who’s got the best tacos in Sonoma County?

At this writing, National Taco Day is halfway over. I’ve called this beautiful corner of California home for 20 months now. And while I occasionally miss the bourbon-and-BBQ offered back in Kentucky, I’ve never lived in a more diverse, more delicious foodie market like Sonoma County.

With apologies to our dining editor, Heather Irwin, I’m reaching out to our readers. Share your recommendation with me at rick.green@pressdemocrat. com, and I’ll report back my findings soon.

— Richard A. Green, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Amazed at Sonoma County’s generosity

My job is to seek alternate funding. As a result, I get to attend many charitable events. Often, fundraisers involve bidding on items.

But at one, organizers simply asked folks to open their hearts and wallets to some deserving kids. The exact organization isn’t important here, helping kids is always worthwhile.

What amazed me though was the utter lack of charitable fatigue, not here, not last week, not last month or the months prior.

I’ve watched folks who’ve already dug deep, give even more with every request for money or their time. And there are a lot of asks. There is a lot of need. To those who give, you make me proud to call Sonoma County home.

— Allison Gibson, The Press Democrat

Monday, Oct. 3

Raiders vs. Patriots on Dec. 18

Press Democrat reporter Emma Murphy and I were walking to a Santa Rosa bar after work to grab a much-needed beer when we started talking about football. The two of us love football, thanks to our dads.

I was born and raised in the Bay Area, so naturally, I’m an Oakland, er ..., Las Vegas Raiders fan and she’s a New England gal and is Team Pats. I checked the Raiders’ schedule and saw our teams go head-to-head on Dec. 18. We did made plans then and there to watch the game together.

I’ll be wearing my number 12, Rich Gannon jersey that I’ve had since middle school and I’ll bet she’ll have Rob Gronkowski’s on. I’m ready for this Sunday matchup. Let’s go!

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat