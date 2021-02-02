Smoky short ribs flatter the spiciness of this old vines zin

Our Wine of the Week, St. Francis, 2018 “Old Vines” Sonoma County Zinfandel ($22) is big and juicy, with abundant fruit and coy bursts of spice.

If you think ripe Santa Rosa plums with fragrant black pepper, you won’t be far off. Bursts of cinnamon and anise rise and fall, there are hints of dried cranberry and luscious blackberry and it all rides along in the wine’s lingering and impressive finish.

You’ll enjoy all the usual suspects with this easy quaffer, including classic American pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, polenta with braised sausages, a rare hamburger with caramelized onions, chicken on an outdoor grill, roasted root vegetables and most red meats, including in stews.

But what inspires me most about this wine are its peek-a-boo spices, qualities that allow the wine to accept a bit of spicy heat.

As you read this recipe, you might think the final result will be so hot that it will kill the wine and turn it bitter. But that’s not the case. The spices impact the meat slowly and then dissipate in the braising liquid before they become too strong. It’s as if the spices have left their fingerprints all over the meat and then vanished.

The sauce, much too sweet when you try it on its own, engages those qualities along with the flavor of the meat itself, forming a bridge to the wine. It’s a perfect example of a successful match being greater than the sum of its parts.

Smoky Short Ribs with Vinegar-Lemon Barbecue Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 to 4 pounds beef short ribs

¼ cup freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ cup smoked Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons chipotle powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 short (2-inch) cinnamon stick

½ star anise

½ bottle dry red wine

6 ounces soy sauce

Vinegar-Lemon Barbecue Sauce (recipe follows)

Put the ribs into a large bowl.

Combine the pepper, salt, paprika and chipotle powder and sprinkle it over the ribs, turning them and rubbing the spice mixture into each piece. Arrange on a baking sheet, cover with wax paper and refrigerate overnight.

To prepare the ribs, begin several hours before serving. Start a mesquite fire in a domed grill, sear the ribs directly over the fire, then move them to the side. Cover the grill and let smoke for about 30 minutes, turning the ribs once or twice as they smoke. Transfer to a baking sheet or other heavy container.

Set a braiser or other large ovenproof pan over medium-low heat, add the olive oil and sauté the onion until it is soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Do not let it burn. Add the ribs, cinnamon stick, star anise, wine and soy sauce and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer gently until the meat is fork tender, about 2½ to 3 hours.

While the ribs cook, make the sauce.

To serve, transfer the ribs from the braising liquid to a serving platter. Use a pastry brush to coat each rib with sauce and enjoy right away, with the remaining sauce alongside.

Vinegar-Lemon Barbecue Sauce

Makes about ¾ cup

1½ cups apple cider vinegar

3 large lemons and their zest

1½ cups packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter, chilled

Pour the vinegar into a small saucepan set over high heat and reduce by half, to ¾ cups. Using a microplane zester, zest the lemons and add the zest to the pan with the vinegar.

Juice the lemons through a strainer, discard the seeds and stir the juice into the vinegar, along with the sugar and pepper. Simmer over very low heat until the sauce is very thick and rich; stir now and then to prevent burning. Remove from the heat and let rest for about 5 minutes.

Add a tablespoon of the butter and whisk gently until it melts; add the remaining butter and stir again. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Set aside and keep hot until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.