Socializing on the Fourth of July? Tips for making your party safer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging Californians to "reconsider" their Fourth of July plans and not meet with anyone outside their households amid an uptick in the spread of the coronavirus, but conceded many plans have already been made.

"The tendency to invite friends, neighbors over you haven't seen is there," Newsom said during a press conference Thursday. "Perhaps you've already done that, but I hope you'll reconsider those gatherings with people you do not live with that are not in your immediate household."

For Californians who choose not to reconsider their Fourth of July plans, here's a guide to keeping your family gathering as safe as possible in the current conditions.

Invites

Public health officials across the state have warned of the risks of social gatherings, and rural counties have stated most new cases have been linked to at-home social functions. However, there are still simple steps people can take to minimize risk.

UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford, who plans to visit a friend's house this weekend, advises that the gatherings be kept small, and with people you have already been socializing with in recent weeks.

"Have as few people over as possible," he said. "You don’t want to have 60 people over, you want to have a limited number of people over, specifically people in your own social bubble. If anybody is sick, stay home. Don’t tempt fate. If I were hosting something, I wouldn’t invite more than four people. And they would be people I’ve been socializing with anyway."

The gathering

Rutherford believes the gatherings should be outdoors at all times, and individuals should wear masks if entering the house with other people inside. When using the bathroom, individuals should not have to wear masks if they're the only ones entering the house.

When outside, chairs should be arranged so people can stay six feet apart from one another while having drinks. When eating, the host should utilize multiple tables to ensure groups can keep six feet of physical distancing while eating.

"We would all be outside," Rutherford said. "We would wear masks when not eating or drinking, and bring out different tables so people in different households would be at different tables."

When asked about having people in separate households eating next to or across from one another, Rutherford was frank.

"That’s when you’re really tempting fate," he said. "When people who don’t live together are sitting across from each other, that’s when we're seeing transmission at restaurants. Get different tables, have different groups sit at different tables. You’ve got to really try to maintain the distance because once the masks come off, distance is only thing that will protect you."

The aftermath

Make sure you can recall everyone that attended the gathering, as a list of names may be important to county contact tracers if a visitor later tests positive for the virus.

Rutherford believes there's no need to get tested after the event unless you feel symptoms or someone who attended the gathering tests positive.

"If you take precautions, it's not a high-risk exposure," he said. "But if everyone is sitting close together with masks off singing old camp songs, then you’re talking high-risk exposure. But if you follow precautions, you're in good shape. The prevalence of infection in Bay Area is only 1 to 2%, so with any small gathering the chances of someone being infectious are low. The risk is controllable, it’s about not tempting fate."