Some people are getting hotter during the pandemic (how dare they?)

The one blessed relief of this pandemic is that appearances don't matter. Working from home? Sweatpants all day. Bags under your eyes? Turn off your video camera. Hair out of control? We're all in this together.

Except we're not. Did you know that during this pandemic some people are actually getting more attractive? That after six months of anxiety and sleeplessness and terrible home haircuts and no manicures and waxes and gyms being closed - somehow, somewhere, some people are living their best quarantine lives with calm minds, clear skin and toned muscles?

Yes, they exist. We checked.

Look at Russ Green. The 41-year-old Silver Spring, Md., resident has spent the last few months doing yoga, high-intensity interval training, playing golf and lifting weights.

"I was focused on primarily the vanity muscles," he said, laughing. "The scene in 'Black Panther' where Michael B. Jordan, like, strips his shirt off - I want to have that effect."

Fair enough, Russ Green.

But also, what the hell?

The idea of getting hot during quarantine raises practical questions, but also philosophical ones. If a person gets hot during quarantine and no one's around to see it, are they actually hot? Or does it create Schrödinger's Thirst Trap, where a person is simultaneously Hot and Not?

Isn't all of his hotness wasted on 2020?

Absolutely not, says Green.

"If anything, it's building exponentially," he explains. "So, when I'm actually released into society again, I'll be at elite status."

Besides, people can see it - on Instagram, where Green has posted some shirtless pics that were met with approving comments comparing him to the rapper Childish Gambino, or calling him "Zaddy."

Getting hot in quarantine is not only about stockpiling Instagram likes and building buzz for an eventual butterfly-like re-emergence, says Green. It's also about getting through the interminable days and weeks between now and then.

We are sorry to report that Green is not the only one getting hotter in these (ahem) un-shirt-ain times.

"He was already superhot before, but now he looks like a lumberjack," says Sarah Vreugdenhil, 34, of her 39-year-old fiance, Jonathan Adessa.

The pair set a goal to work out more once they were confined to their Seattle home last spring. The results are apparent to Vreugdenhil, although Adessa insists that it's more about getting fit than getting hot.

Amanda Pittman is focused on the fitness part, too - in a survival-of-the-fittest way. She and her friends "used to joke about getting into shape, and the pending end of the world, and how we all needed to work on our doomsday bodies," she says.

"We thought we had a little bit more time," Pittman says. "Now we're working on our doomsday bodies during doomsday."

What does that involve: Stripping logs? Spear fishing? Endurance running?

"My sister and I started doing Beachbody together," she says.

Oh.

- - -

Hotness and fitness are not interchangeable. Indeed, the "quarantine glow-up" can take many forms.

Kristen Oduca, 24, of West Covina, Calif., has a new hobby: skin care.

"I decided to read up more, and take care of my skin instead of layering acids on acids," she says. "I've been watching a lot of YouTube videos from aestheticians." That led to a foray into the Curly Girl Method, a regimen for curly hair.

(For the record, Oduca is also working out more. She and her friends are all trying to get quarantine-hot. "We all decided, once this is over, we're all going to go to Vegas and get matching swimsuits," she says.)

Hotness takes time, and that's something many people have in abundance now. Anne Pellegrino, 26, of Monterey, Calif, quit a stressful job in arms control a few weeks before the pandemic began and has reinvested her time into a more elaborate beauty routine.

"I can take the time to put on four different lotions after a shower. I can take the time to paint my nails and get really into it and do a really good job," says Pellegrino. "I like giving time to things that matter and that make me feel good, because I never really did that before."

Feeling good is as much a part of this as looking good. If the social-distancing era has caused an endorphin shortage, and the state of the world has created an anxiety surplus, exercise and self-glamorization may be a way of rebalancing our minds.

"Focusing on the things that are in our control is a really healthy response," says psychologist Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation for the American Psychological Association. "And so the things that are in our control, of course, are our thoughts, our feelings, our behaviors."

Fine. Great. Good for them.

"I think individuals who thrive with adversity view it as an opportunity," Wright says. "Even those who are struggling more than others right now, I think there's still the possibility to come out of this with improved resilience."