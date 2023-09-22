Information: For a collector’s guide, map, participating artists, their studio addresses and more, visit sonomacountyarttrails.org . Follow on social media at #sonomacountyarttrails and #arttrails2023

What: 131 Sonoma County artists open their studios and work spaces to meet with the public and discuss their art.

Victoria Kochergin is fascinated with plants, not just their intrinsic beauty but the fine details of every part of their anatomy.

As a botanical artist, she can spend a month laboring over a leaf or a flower, obsessing to perfectly render each part and make sure the color is as true to life as possible using the pigments of her artist pencils.

But there is another mission to her art — to foster an appreciation for the commonplace at our feet. Kochergin is not just drawn to the obvious appeal of a lush rose but to the texture of a walnut or the fading colors of an autumn oak leaf.

For the first two weekends in October, people may come by her home in west Santa Rosa to see examples of her work and talk to her about art, her process and her love for botanicals in all their intriguing forms.

She is one of 131 artists participating in Art Trails, an annual self-guided open-studios event where people can pick and choose which artists to visit. Many artists open their work studios while others, like Kochergin, have set up a space on their property to meet the public and exhibit their work.

With the help of her husband, Kochergin has converted her garage into a mini gallery, complete with finished floors and walls.

A self-described introvert/extrovert, she cherishes her quiet painting time when she enters what she likens to an almost-spiritual space that supports her hyper-focused creation process. But she also enjoys the chance to meet people and talk about her passion for painting and for plants.

“I like connecting with people and being able to show off my artwork,” she said. “It’s a lot of work and, in the end, you’re tired because you’re talking to hundreds of people. But I feel OK because I’m putting a little piece out there and I’ve planted a seed. They’ll be able to walk through life and see nature differently. There is especially a need for coming back to basics now in our fast-paced world, when everything is digital.”

She is carrying on a tradition of botanical illustration that dates back to a pre-photography world, when artists specialized in depicting the form, color and detail of plants so accurately that they could be identifiable as species.

Botanical illustration can be traced back to the first century. That’s when the book “De Materia Medica” was created by a Greek botanist to help identify medicinal plants. But the highly skilled art form really began to flourish in the 18th century when advances in the printing press resulted in more accurate color and detail.

Art and plant lovers traveling the Art Trails who are interested in the genre may also visit Elizabeth Peyton. Like Kochergin, she is a member of the Northern California Society of Botanical Artists.

Peyton was a chemistry major in college but took elective courses in art at Chestnut Hill College in Pennsylvania. She later studied for two years at the Silvermine Guild of Artists in New Canaan, Connecticut. After moving to Santa Rosa in 2009, she set up a studio in Graton where she works in mixed media as well as in botanical illustration, one of her favorite genres.

Inspired by her mother

Kochergin credits her love of plants to her mother’s green thumb and the many hours she herself spent as a teenager working in the family florist shop, Chariots of Flowers on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma.

“My mother was a professional floral designer from the time I was 5,” Kochergin said. “We had a beautiful garden. Mom cultivated lilacs, calla lilies and lilies. That was her passion.”

Kochergin remembers her mother cutting lilacs from the garden and adorning the table with them at Easter, an important holiday in her Russian Orthodox faith.

When the family moved to Petaluma from San Francisco when she was a child, Kochergin immediately fell in love with the surrounding nature. It was a time in the 1970s when east Petaluma was still open space and farmland.

“I thought we were in paradise,” she said. “We went from the concrete of the avenues in the city to Petaluma, which was all flowers and trees and animals and cows. It was the happiest moment of my life as a child when we moved from the city to the country.”

While other teens toiled in pizza parlors and fast-food joints, Kochergin helped in the florist shop and often went to the flower market in the city with her mother. Her eyes widened to intriguing flowers from all over the world.

“I’d rather be putting together flowers than putting sandwiches together,” she said.

Her mother would unwittingly serve as her artistic muse.

“My mom always said she would rather garden than do housework,” Kochergin said. “That was her happy place. She’s 81 and she still does it.”