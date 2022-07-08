Sonoma County classes to make you a better gardener

Cloverdale

The straight poop on fertilizer

Sonoma County Master Gardener Karen Guma will deliver the straight poop on fertilizer during a free talk July 16 at the Cloverdale Library.

Her talk, titled “Crazy as Bat Guano: The Bizarre Story of Fertilizer,” digs into the fertilizer, uncovering along the way information about manure, the nitrogen cycle, the Green Revolution, fertilizer pollution and alternative growing methods. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is required by calling 707-565-2608 or emailing mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join the library talk. Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Road, Cloverdale.

Online

Drip irrigation basics

Experts say you should convert your irrigation to a drip system, but that can be easier said than done. What do you need to know to get started?

Daily Acts is partnering with Santa Rosa Water and the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County for a webinar on Tuesday to discuss the basics of drip irrigation and how it can save water and produce healthier plants with water applied directly to the plant root zone. The free online workshop is from 5:30-7 p.m. To register for a link, visit dailyacts.org. For information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

Petaluma

Art & Garden festival this weekend

The Petaluma Art & Garden Festival returns to downtown streets Sunday with an outdoor emporium of treasures to enliven your home or landscape.

More than 125 vendors will spread out on Fourth, Kentucky and B streets with unusual, handmade items ranging from fine art and crafts to decor for the garden and plants galore.

Live music from a host of bands and an array of food and beverages from local food trucks, wineries, distilleries and food purveyors will add to the festive atmosphere.

Entry is free, with tasting tickets available at the festival for $30 or before the event at bit.ly/3nttebC. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

