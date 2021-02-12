Sonoma County designers offer ideas to make love last

As the saying goes, “It’s the little things.” But sometimes little things left unaddressed can grow into big things in a relationship.

The coronavirus pandemic has only amplified some of the common flashpoints between couples now forced to spend more time than ever together. Many are both working remotely at home at the same time their social worlds have shrunk to family pods. There are changes however, that couples can make on the homefront to address common conflicts or head them off altogether.

“It’s really about having enough space for yourself so you’re not stepping on each other’s toes,” said designer Jessica Wichmann.

She and her architect husband, Efraim Wichmann, maintain offices for their architecture and design firm Zeitgest Sonoma out of their Santa Rosa home. They know, both from personal and professional experience, what pitfalls to avoid.

It’s important to acknowledge that “we don’t all live exactly the same,” Wichmann said. “Somebody doesn’t mind leaving the toothpaste with the cap off and somebody else does.”

When planning a new home or a remodel, couples are not always realistic about their individual needs or differences. Instead they go for what looks good or is less expensive or more trendy. But being candid about design can be the greatest gift you can give your relationship.

“We always tell our clients, ‘Don’t show us a picture of the perfectly-clean-with-nothing-on-counter kitchen you love when you know that’s not how you live,” Wichmann said.

Instead, consider how you both use the space, whether it’s the kitchen, the bathroom or the bedroom, and build in accommodations.

We asked the Wichmanns and two other Sonoma County designers for their tips on how to promote better harmony at home through better design.

Elbow room in the kitchen

Think about how you each use the kitchen. Is one of you the chef and one the cleanup crew? Two sinks can help keep each of you safely in your own lane. But they don’t have to be side-by-side. One sink can be set into the island.

“From preparing food to cleanup, even when not entertaining, having adequate space and clearances for a couple to work together can change tedium and conflict-ridden tasks into a meaningful experience,” Wichmann said.

Build in enough space for you both to move. Make sure you have enough workspace so you’re not colliding and that there is sufficient counter space for each of you to work comfortably.

Different heights

Natasha Stocker of Inspired Spaces interior design in Santa Rosa said couples also might consider installing counters with different heights. There is no rule that decrees uniformity.

“We have clients who are very different in height,” Stocker said. “It makes sense to have a lower workspace and a higher workspace,” so each has a designated zone.

It is also becoming more common to build different heights within an island, Stocker said. That could mean incorporating a shorter breakfast nook and / or a lower baking station for rolling dough.

Stocker has done a lot of DIY in her own homes and is a master of the less expensive shortcut. Even on a small budget where you’re buying ready-made cabinets, she said, you can build up the base or toe box to make it taller. You also could raise an existing countertop by adding a thick butcher block or stacked plywood and have stone fabricators make it look like a thick piece of stone.

Put it away

How often are we scrambling to find our phones or places to charge our iPads, laptops, Fitbits and other devices? Often do we argue over them, wondering where they are or annoyed that they’re going off. Stocker said having a central place to charge and store devices can return peace and balance to the home.

“It’s easy to let work time bleed into home time when there’s no commute in between,” she said. “Give your family the gift of your time by sticking to a stop time and putting your devices away.” Designers like Stocker are now building charging hubs into homes.

A hub keeps everything from getting lost and creating clutter. Better yet, put a hub somewhere you can close off so you don’t have to see your devices or chargers and you can truly unplug for dinner or quiet time together. Stocker said one client chose a spot near the dining room table where she usually works. “One would never suspect that cleverly concealed inside this hutch are loads of outlets for charging phones and tables and shelves for sorting mail.“

Along the same lines, Wichmann said, it’s good practice to make agreements about where other audiovisual electronics will live. Some people like to have the TV on or music playing while they work or to relax. Others prefer quiet. Decide as a couple where electronics will reside in the house and where the quiet zones will be.