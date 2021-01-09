Sonoma County fitness gurus offer options to stay fit in 2021

A global pandemic isn’t keeping Myriah Volk from helping local kids achieve greater physical fitness.

Through a business named PE Express 101, the fitness trainer and former physical education teacher has been holding small and socially distanced fitness classes in parks, fields and on basketball courts to supplement school gym classes and to stay in shape.

Each class unfolds much like fitness sessions for grownups, with Volk in front, leading her students in different outdoor activities over the course of an hour. They stretch. They run. They jump. They sweat. Perhaps the only major differences are related to minimizing the threat of spreading COVID-19: Kids wear masks and stay at least 10 feet apart.

“Just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention to fitness,” said Volk, who taught physical education at The Reach School in Sebastopol until 2018. “It’s more important now than ever before.”

Getting fit during COVID-19

Volk isn’t the only fitness guru to roll out COVID-19-safe options for exercising in the new year. Across the county, several local gyms, fitness centers and personal trainers have launched in-person opportunities and online classes for resolution-makers to improve fitness in 2021.

Although the closure of indoor exercise at gyms because of the pandemic has made getting in shape more challenging, outdoor gym operations are allowed under the stay-home order Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said is likely to continue for now.

At Vertex Climbing Center in Santa Rosa, for example, trainers lead in-person outdoor workout classes, as well as open gym sessions under a new outdoor tent installed in late December.

Athletics Director Amber Keneally said the indoor gym is open for youth programs, since childcare and after-school programs are considered “essential” and are allowed to continue.

“We feel rock-climbing gyms are on the safer side as far as fitness centers go,” Keneally said. “We have 40-foot ceilings, air purifiers, open windows and doors and the nature of the activity itself is that you are distanced from other participants. We have also switched to using only liquid chalk, which is alcohol-based.”

Swimming, yoga

The Petaluma Swim Center is open for lap swim, so long as swimmers make reservations online first.

Pool Manager Chelsea Silva said the pool allows one person per lane, though swimmers can share a lane with one member from the same household. With 22 lanes, this means capacity technically can be up to 44 people at a time. Usually, she added, the pool has between 20 or 30 swimmers at any given time.

“Swimming is a great way to stay fit during wintertime because you work all your muscle groups without putting pressure on your joints,” she explained. Silva also noted the pool water is always 80-82 degrees.

Other fitness entities have expanded online offerings for clients who prefer to follow along from home.

Soul Yoga, a Santa Rosa studio that shut down in-person operations completely in December, recently rolled out an on-demand video library with a variety of classes from over the years. Owner Lisa Ellisen says clients can get unlimited access to the library at $14.99 per month, or one-time access to specific classes for $2.99 apiece.

Ellisen also published on the studio’s website a directory of free Zoom classes led by about 10 of her former instructors — a terrific resource for those clients who prefer to participate in synchronous programming that makes them feel camaraderie and connection to others sharing the experience.

“We can’t control whether the virus comes into our lives, but we can control our vitality,” Ellisen said. “Yoga makes your mind clear and keeps worries low so your body can fight whatever it needs to fight.”

HIIT, running

In Sonoma, Danielly Rocha of Danielly’s Fitness also has moved her regular course offerings online.

Every Sunday morning, the Brazilian transplant teaches free virtual HIIT class on Facebook and Zoom; the class is 30 minutes and features two cycles of 10 different intense exercises with 30 seconds of rest between each. Rocha also offers free Facebook Spanish-language meditation and stretching classes three times a week in conjunction with the La Luz Center in Sonoma.

Rocha noted that she doesn’t make money from any of these classes. She added that she gets deep satisfaction from offering community members opportunities to maintain fitness during this tumultuous time.

“I just want to help the community,” she said, noting that revenue during the pandemic has come from socially distanced personal training classes in clients’ yards.

Even some local athletic stores have gotten in on the action.

In Healdsburg, staffers at the Healdsburg Running Company have put together a Facebook group for local women to discuss running routes, share training regimens, offer advice for nursing injuries and more.

Owner Skip Brand said the community has grown organically and that members regularly interact with other runners through Trail Sisters, an organization of woman runners from around the country.

While members aren’t getting together in large groups, they are interacting online, providing support for each other as they go about achieving fitness goals individually. For Brand, this exemplifies how accessible running is and proves that you don’t have to spend big bucks to fulfill new year’s resolutions.

“Everyone can walk or run; it is 100% free (OK, maybe with the exception of shoes), and it’s cardiovascular health’s best exercise,” he wrote in a recent text. “Running also changes lives by transforming the body and brain. Nothing better reduces stress. Nothing better alleviates depression. Nothing better cares for your heart. Now, that’s more important than ever.”