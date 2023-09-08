Sonoma County Harvest Fair’s Grand Tasting set for Oct. 14

Celebrating 48 years, the Sonoma County Harvest Fair’s Grand Tasting is set for Oct. 14. The Tasting Pavilion at the Sonoma Country Fairgrounds will offer more than 450 award-winning wines and foods; in short, it’s one-stop tasting.

The event, 1 - 4 p.m. offers visitors the opportunity to taste wines that received top scores in September’s Professional Wine Competition and meet with many of the vintners and winemakers who crafted them. With participation from over 100 local wineries, a wide selection of gold-medal winners will be on hand.

An array of Sonoma County beers and hard ciders will also be available for tasting, as well as bites of the Harvest Fair’s award-winning food producers. Culinary fare will include appetizers, breads, charcuterie, olive oil, cakes, pastries, desserts and ice cream.

Artwork will be on display and for sale by the talented creators from The Art Workshop of Western Sonoma County.

Tickets are $75 per person, and a new VIP ticket is offered at $150, available now at HarvestFair.org.

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at 707-521-5310 or peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pegmelnik.