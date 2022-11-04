Santa Rosa

Holiday home and gift show at the fairgrounds

The Sonoma County Holiday Gift & Home Show this weekend gives you a jump-start on the holiday season with gifts for the home, friends and family.

Nearly 60 exhibitors will be set up at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday selling home improvement products, contract services and gifts. Santa Claus will make a special appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $7. Children under 13 are free. Admission drops to $4 at 2 p.m. each day. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Redwood Empire Food Bank and receive $2 off admission. For a list of vendors and more information, visit sonomacountyhomeshows.com/fall. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

Glen Ellen

‘From East to Zest,’ citrus exhibit opens at botanic garden

Citrus lovers will find a new exhibition at the Sonoma Botanical Garden especially appealing. “From East to Zest” is open to the public for an extended run. Visitors can immerse themselves in the fragrance and color of an indoor citrus grove featuring little-known global varieties while learning about the tasty fruits of this floral family. The exhibition runs through March 5, 2023, and is free with garden admission. Garden hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Monday. Closed Tuesdays. 12841 Highway 12.

Healdsburg

Super succulents for Sonoma County

Succulents continue to gain in popularity. But what are the best varieties to grow in Sonoma County?

Sonoma Master Gardener Anne Lowings, an avid grower of succulents, will share what she’s learned through trial and error during a free talk Nov. 12. In addition to highlighting good varieties, she will talk about how tough and versatile succulents can be and how they can add year-round interest to your garden with little maintenance or water.

10:30 a.m. to noon at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 138 Piper St. The talk is free but registration is required at conta.cc/3gLtlPV or bit.ly/3Wm9iYJ. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the library talk.

Submit Home and Garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Allow at least three weeks in advance of an event.