Santa Rosa

Hit the refresh button for your home

The Sonoma County Home and Garden Show springs up at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa March 18 and 19, with ideas for new projects for a home refresher.

Vendors, exhibitors, talks, entertainment and a special Tiny Home Connection focusing on ultra-compact living will highlight the biannual event. Attendees can shop for kitchen and bath remodels, roofing, flooring, solar panels, hot tubs and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Tickets are $7 or $4 for adults 60 and older; kids 12 and under enter free. Fairgrounds parking is $10. 1350 Bennett Valley Road. sonomacountyhomeshows.com

Rohnert Park

Grow vegetable garden in small containers

You don’t need a farm or even a big backyard to grow food and flowers. The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will show you how to garden in containers, a good solution for people who only have a deck, patio or balcony for outdoor space.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, Master Gardeners Nancy Creveling and Bryce Sumner will cover the benefits of container gardening, what makes a suitable container, the vast types of plants that grow well in containers and how to maintain your container garden. They also will demonstrate how to plant a container garden, with ideas for salad gardens, pizza gardens and other themed containers. The in-person workshop is free, but registration is required at conta.cc/3E2z1gY or sonomamg.ucanr.edu (look under upcoming events). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the talk at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park.

Santa Rosa

Take rose photos suitable for framing

A rose expert and accomplished botanical photographer will share his tricks for taking beautiful photos of flowers during a free seminar Thursday hosted by the Redwood Empire Rose Society.

Lou Evans, president of the Mount Diablo Rose Society, is an accredited horticultural and arrangement judge who has been a photographer for more than 40 years. He started seriously photographing roses about 12 years ago, primarily to enter rose contests, in which he has taken top prizes. He and his wife grow about 145 roses of all types in their Livermore garden, and he exhibits in rose shows throughout Northern California.

Evans will offer tips for lighting, angles, depth of field and overall photo composition with DSLR and phone cameras to get winning shots suitable for framing or contest entries. The event is open to nonmembers. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with a social time and refreshments, with the program following at 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Submit Home and Garden news to Staff Writer meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.