Sonoma County in the running for ‘Best Wine Region’ recognition in national poll

Local wine lovers already know that Sonoma County's 19 distinct grape-growing areas and over 400 wineries make it one of the state’s premiere places to make and drink wine.

Now, a nationwide vote is asking the public to determine the “Best Wine Region” in North America, and Sonoma County is among the 20 nominees vying for the title.

USA Today travel and leisure guide 10Best is hosting it’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards for several wine-related categories this month. In the category of “Best Wine Region,” 10Best had a panel of wine industry experts pick their favorite North American wine regions, coming up with 20 nominees spanning from California to Ontario, Canada.

Sonoma County is listed among the nominees, and 10Best writes that the county grows more than 60 varieties of wine grapes, most predominantly chardonnay and pinot noir. Unfortunately, the nomination page doesn’t do Sonoma County much favor in its description; incorrectly stating that the county is home to 17 unique wine regions. In May, “West Sonoma Coast” was added to the American Viticultural Area, becoming the 19th grape-growing area in Sonoma County as designated by the federal government.

Other California nominees for the honor of “Best Wine Region” include Mendocino County and Napa Valley, as well as Paso Robles, Temecula Valley and Santa Barbara County.

10Best’s other wine-related award categories also feature several Sonoma County nominees, including seven Sonoma County wineries up for the title of “Best New Winery” and three Sonoma County spots nominated for “Best Wine Tasting Room.”

The public can cast their vote in each category once per day until voting ends on Monday at 9 a.m. Winners will be announced on July 29. For more information and the full list of nominees, go to 10best.com/awards/travel.