Sonoma County infectious disease specialist answers more of readers’ COVID-19 questions

Can you get coronavirus twice? Is it common for symptoms to linger after you’ve recovered?

Evolving research and even misinformation makes it easy to become overwhelmed during the pandemic, especially as confirmed cases rise in Sonoma County and across California.

We reached out once again to a local infectious disease specialist to answer readers’ questions and debunk some common myths about the virus. Dr. Gary Green is the medical director of infection control at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and the medical director of quality for Sutter Medical Group of the Redwoods.

Here’s what Green had to say about everything from coronavirus antibodies to what researchers still don’t know about the virus.

Can you get COVID-19 more than once?

The short answer is that researchers still are collecting information to answer this question.

“Some may not develop a strong enough immune response (called ’natural immunity’) to protect and prevent a second infection,“ Green wrote in an email. ”Overall, we think that, from a few case reports early on from China, repeat infection is rare. Each day we are learning more about this novel virus, how it behaves and how our immune systems respond to it individually and in specific populations. “

If you have antibodies to COVID-19, can you spread the virus to others?

Antibodies are proteins that our immune systems develop in response to any type of infection, Green explained. Our bodies make many types of antibodies — some which are helpful to our immune systems and some that aren’t.

“We use these antibodies to detect exposure [to] the virus, which we call serology,” he wrote. “Just because a patient makes an antibody response does not mean that response is protective. With COVID-19, we currently believe that by the time a patient makes antibodies, they are usually no longer contagious.”

If you are hospitalized with COVID-19, what treatment methods are there? What medicines are commonly used right now?

The treatment methods used across the Sutter network are based on scientific data from international studies and collaborations, Green wrote. In early March, the hospital participated in compassionate use study of the medication remdesivir. A National Institute of Health study later showed that the medication reduced patients’ recovery time from 15 to 11 days.

“Additionally, we are a part of a national research study with the Mayo Clinic to study COVID-19 specific plasma treatment,” he wrote. “These two treatment approaches are only part of a rapidly evolving strategy developed at our medical centers for COVID-19 treatment. We are becoming more comfortable with treating this infection as we learn new information about the disease and the benefits of different treatments.”

Will any vitamins or supplements taken to boost my immune system prevent me from getting COVID-19?

There are ongoing studies worldwide that are researching whether vitamins and supplements can treat or prevent this virus, Green wrote. To ensure a treatment is ethical, safe and effective, it first should undergo a study called a randomized control trial. This study should be approved by an Institutional Review Board with oversight from the Food and Drug Administration.

“Currently, Vitamin A is being studied at UCLA, Vitamin C is being studied in many sites in Canada, and Vitamin D is being studied in many international and U.S. sites,” Green wrote. “Some vitamins and supplements can be dangerous if taken in large quantities and should only be used for COVID-19 in a research setting to ensure patient safety.”

If I am going for a run or a bike ride, should I wear a mask the entire time?

If you’re exercising outside near others, you should cover your nose and mouth with a face mask, scarf or neck gaiter, Green wrote. This isn’t as important when you’re alone, but you should carry a face covering with you in case you enter an area with other people.

Is it normal to experience lingering symptoms after recovering from COVID-19?

“Symptoms like cough, fatigue and breathlessness can linger based on what we currently know,” Green wrote. “We are learning that after moderate or severe COVID-19 illness, the recovery time can last for weeks, and sometimes months, before we get back to our baseline health.”

Why is hydroxychloroquine unsafe to take for COVID-19?

Every medication has risk, and hydroxychloroquine can alter the heart’s conduction system, Green wrote.

“In early July, the FDA published a review of safety issues regarding the use of the drug to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19,” Green wrote. “In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that most research studies of this medication be stopped for safety reasons.”