Sonoma County opportunities to help our environment while getting outdoors

Looking for safe, socially distanced ways to get involved and be outside at the same time?

Although the coronavirus pandemic has brought many group activities to a halt, the need for volunteers to help maintain our parks and environment continues. These three Sonoma County environmental organizations have diligently followed COVID-19 safety precautions since early in the pandemic in order to continue their mission of expanding access to nature, particularly for underserved communities.

The Laguna Foundation, LandPaths and Daily Acts have various ways for people to help, including through education programs and limited in-person events. They also partner regularly with one another to address different areas and topics, from the Laguna watershed to gardening, building a network of environment-minded individuals along the way.

Below are descriptions of the volunteer work these groups host, along with information on ways to get involved. Check websites for COVID-safe policies, events and to sign up for e-newsletters with updated volunteer opportunities.

Laguna Foundation

Northwest Santa Rosa’s Laguna Foundation is dedicated to restoring the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the largest tributary of the Russian River. Projects have included restoration along Roseland Creek, a youth trash pickup during September’s California Coastal Cleanup, programs for online classroom educators, webinars on water-wise landscaping and on wildlife corridors and a “Hoot ‘n’ Howl Night Critters of the Laguna” virtual trivia and interactive family crafting night.

“The Laguna Foundation is collaborative by nature,” said Community Education Manager Allison Titus. “We work across the watershed on restoration, conservation and education projects with a broad spectrum of partners.” Their Community Education Program benefits from cooperation and “shares a common goal of educating and inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to care about the environment. Working together allows for a wider range of opportunities, to better reach a diverse community,” she said.

The Laguna ACTS teen program recently received increased funding through partnering with Sonoma Ag + Open Space District. The limited, socially distanced format can be replicated in future activities like biodiversity surveys and vernal pool assessments. In October, the Laguna Foundation hosted two vernal pool stewardship days for teens to learn about and help preserve the crucial ecosystems. Grateful for the partnership with Sonoma Ag, Titus said the pandemic provides an “opportunity to envision how to better serve and grow our Laguna community.”

Alongside other online programs, the organization recently presented a virtual panel discussion in which early-career conservationists from various Sonoma County partner organizations discussed their work. They encouraged others’ interest and candidly shared the challenges of entering the field, including understanding the link between environmental and social justice issues. Struck by the robust attendance and positive feedback, Titus is considering other programs on environmental careers.

The Laguna Foundation’s work began, and continues, thanks to volunteers. Ongoing Native Plant Garden workdays (first and third Fridays of every month) are currently open to all. For information, visit lagunafoundation.org/volunteer_garden.html

LandPaths

LandPaths has long been devoted to expanding access to nature, through youth programs, outreach and education in the community.

The sites they manage include Bayer Farm community garden in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, Bohemia Ecological Preserve near Occidental, Grove of Old Trees west of Occidental, the recently acquired Ocean Song preserve in west Sonoma County and Healdsburg’s Fitch Mountain Park and Open Space Preserve, among others.

Projects include summer camps; Spanish-language programs and outreach; education programs on creating fire-resilient landscapes using indigenous and other sustainable land management practices; arts and crafts activities and book giveaways; partnering with Redwood Empire Food Bank for free summer lunch distributions; post-fire land restoration and recovery for people impacted by the Walbridge and Glass fires and sending out voting information, including for fire victims.

Although in-person programs in schools are on hold, currently in-person youth programs are being held at Bohemia Preserve and Bayer Farm (including a new creative arts and gardening after-school program; some scholarships are available). “If there is a demand, we will do more!” said Youth Programs Manager Jamie Nakama.