Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 12-21

May 18

Petaluma: Join Lafferty docents Carole Coates and Teddy Herzog and discover what a 165 year old ranch looks like after almost 100 years of returning to the wild. From 9 a.m. to noon, participants will hike around Lafferty Ranch, a 270-acre property on the west side of Sonoma Mountain. Registration for the hike in advance is required, as the property is only open to the public on special guided outings like this one. Exact driving and parking directions will be emailed to participants upon registration. Bring water, food, long pants, sturdy shoes and layers. To register, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/3UnWSz0.

Santa Rosa: Pepperwood Educator Julianne Bradbury is leading a family-friendly excursion that focuses on pond life and the reptiles, amphibians and other creatures that call ponds home. Staff will introduce participants to common species that usually inhabit ponds, as well as how to identify them. Then, the group will head to the pond in search of aquatic insects, frogs, newts, garter snakes and turtles. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Meet at the Dwight Center at the park. Wear clothes and shoes that can get muddy or wet, and bring your own bag lunch to eat in the field. The suggest donation is anywhere from $5 to $15, but the event is free if cost is a barrier. To register, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/3QpqDyB.

Bodega Bay: If you’re looking for an excuse to head to the beach, then look no further, because the Castles & Kites extravaganza is coming to Doran Beach. Bring the whole family down to the water for sandcastle building and kite flying. This program, which will be available in Spanish and English, runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. There will be local kite vendors and their flying teams, along with amateur and professional sandcastle builders. Kites and sand tools will be available for purchase and renting, respectively. Free, but the $7 parking fee applies. For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Qo0IY3.

May 19

Glen Ellen: May 19 is a special day at Jack London State Historic Park, as it’s Call of the Wild Weekend! That means that entry to the park is completely free. In addition, staff are hosting all kinds of family-friendly events, like the Family & Friends Hike (reservations required) at 10 a.m., guided nature activities for kids 8 and under at 11 a.m. and much more. There will also be live music, food, wine tasting and other attractions. Just show up to the park at 2400 London Ranch Rd. and enjoy yourself. For more information, go to jacklondonpark.com/events/call-of-the-wild-2024.

Occidental: Did you somehow manage to miss the Sonoma County wildflowers? Well now’s the time to make up for that with a Family Wildflower Walk to the Bohemia Ecological Preserve. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Bohemia docents Lindsey, Lacey and Emily for a hike that focuses on the beauty of wildflowers. This hike is suitable for all ages. Bring water, snacks and a picnic lunch, along with comfortable walking shoes and layered clothing. Free, but registration is required. After you register, you will receive an email with directions to the park. To register, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/4bhOc4k.

May 20

Santa Rosa: Wind down with an evening visit to North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Preserve. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., participants will connect with nature and get some time for quiet reflection. Staff will lead relaxation exercises like mindfulness walks, journaling, stretching and deep breathing at twilight. Tickets are $10 for county residents and $12 for out-of-county visitors. The $7 parking fee applies. Meet in the parking lot at the park, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road. For more information, contact Michala Roan at ParkPrograms@sonoma-county.org. To get tickets, go to pdne.ws/3whXRJd.