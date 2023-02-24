Sonoma County partners with local beekeeper, establishes apiary in Healdsburg

Sonoma County has partnered with Tauzer Apiaries of Northern California, a local beekeeping business, to host up to 120 beehives seasonally on a portion of vacant property in Healdsburg.

The three-year agreement with the Sonoma County-based business, which provides California farmers and growers with pollination services, will host thousands of honeybees on property near the Healdsburg Transfer Station — a solid waste recycling and reuse facility on Alexander Valley Road.

The bees will use the site for what officials described as a “pollination vacation” — a place of restoration for when the bees aren’t busy pollinating fields or orchards, according to Rachel Morrison, a Tauzer Apiaries outreach and education manager.

“We know honeybees are essential pollinators that help plants, flowers, and food crops reproduce. That means healthier people and a healthier planet,” Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Coursey said in a Feb. 14 news release announcing the partnership.

Among the reasons Tauzer Apiaries chose the property, which is just north of Healdsburg, is it is near a pond and surrounded by Pacific madrone trees that the bees can pollinate, Morrison said.

In early spring, when pollination season begins, Tauzer Apiaries will install beehives on pallets at four sites on the property, each will be 5,000 square feet, according to Dan Virkstis, a communication specialist. The beehives will be placed at least 100feet away from occupied buildings and public areas.

A typical honeybee hive, used to produce honey and pollinate, usually holds between 40,000 and 60,000 bees, Morrison said.

The Sonoma County Department of Public Infrastructure brought the beehive storage license agreement to the Board of Supervisors, officials said. On Dec. 13, the license was approved.

Based on the agreement, Tauzer Apiaries will monitor and inspect the hives using industry standards and pay the county $5 per colony annually to host the honeybees, county officials said.

Tauzer Apiaries also works with the cities of Petaluma, Davis, Fairfield, and Benicia, county officials said.

Morrison said Thursday that upcoming storms and cooler temperatures will not delay the delivery of the beehives to the site.

“Every piece of fruit needs a bee to pollinate it,” Chris Conrad, a Santa Rosa beekeeper and member of the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association said. “Without bees, the entire produce section at Whole Foods would disappear.”

