Native plant blowout sale

The Milo Baker chapter of the California Native Plant Society holds its annual plant sale Saturday, Oct. 14, with lots of options for making your landscape more resilient.

The group will have more than 2,000 plants for sale, 400 more than last year, to meet the demand of gardeners who want to use less water. Some of the plants for sale were grown from seed, others from cuttings and some were cultivated from small plugs purchased from Cal Flora Nursery in Fulton.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. For the best selection, serious shoppers should come soon after the sale opens. Cost is $12 for plants in 1-gallon containers. The sale is at the society’s nursery at the Laguna Foundation, 900 Stanford Road, Santa Rosa. For a complete list of what will be available, visit chapters.cnps.org/milobaker/events-and-activities/plant-sales.

Gray water is good

People are invited to grab a bite to eat or a drink at Aqus Cafe in Petaluma on Monday, Oct. 9, for a happy-hour conversation about home gray-water systems.

Hosted by Daily Acts, the program will give an overview of gray-water systems and how to install a laundry-to-landscape system. Attendees are invited to arrive at 5:30 p.m., get some dinner at Aqus and settle in for the 6 p.m. talk. Bring photos of your own landscape so experts can offer better guidance for adapting a system for your property. 189 11th St., Petaluma. There is no cost for the talk. Dinner is extra.

Garden club holds fall plant sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club holds its fall plant sale Saturday, Oct. 7, with lots of goodies to get into the ground. Club members have cultivated in their own gardens winter vegetable starts, herbs, flowering annuals that overwinter, perennials, succulents and bulbs. 9 a.m. to noon. Cash and checks are accepted. The sale will be at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, just north of Boyes Boulevard, in Sonoma. Proceeds from the sale benefit Sonoma Valley’s school gardens, the Monarch Pollinator Garden in Sonoma, a high-school scholarship and more.

