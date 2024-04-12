Local nurseries and garden centers are stocking up for spring planting. But another great way to gather up spring starts is to hit the plant sale circuit.

It’s a seasonal ritual in Sonoma County where there are so many community gardens, farms and garden clubs. Some of the sales also feature garden art, tools and containers and plants from sales are often a bargain.

Proceeds benefit scholarships and area nonprofits. There is some sale going on almost every weekend.

Men's Garden Club of Santa Rosa Spring Sale

This sale offers a little bit of this and a little bit of that.

Vegetable starts with 20 varieties of heirloom and hybrid tomatoes, a selection of succulents, many different geraniums in bloom and a sprinkling of surprises dug from member’s own gardens. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Junior College Shone Farm

This 365-acre outdoor learning lab for Santa Rosa Junior College’s Agriculture/Natural Resources Department has hot weather veggie starts such as, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and squash, as well as flowers, grasses and succulents.

You can order from their online catalog to pick up on April 26 (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.) or you can attend their live sale at 7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.

This sale is a collaboration between the college’s Sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture programs.

For information and to order online visit shonefarm.santarosa.edu.

Healdsburg Garden Club

Club members have been preparing plants for two sales this spring.

On April 20, they will have garden veggie starts and artful succulent containers for small gardens or decks. On May 11 they will open shop again with flower arrangements as well, in time for Mother’s Day.

Both events will take place at 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. West Plaza Park on North Street next to the Farmers Market in Healdsburg.

The club has been serving Healdsburg gardeners since 1931.

Petaluma Bounty plant and succulent sale

Petaluma’s community farm has plenty of starts to help you get started with your 2024 vegetable garden, including popular varieties like Sungold cherry tomatoes, Golden Marconi peppers, and Chandler strawberries.

Their sale April 20-21 will also feature Sonoma County Master Gardeners who will have succulents for sale and will be available to offer advice and answer questions.

The garden will be open 2-4 p.m. April 20 for customers who are immuno-compromised, mobility challenged or who are paying with CalFresh/EBT. CalFresh customers will also receive a 50% off discount.

The sale opens to the general public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 for veggie starts, herbs, flowers and succulents. All plants are sustainably grown with no synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.

Proceeds from the Plant Sale support Petaluma Bounty’s programs that provide healthy food to low-income families and seniors who otherwise could not afford it. The farm is at 55 Shasta Avenue, Petaluma. For more information visit petalumabounty.org.

Graton Community Club Spring Flower Show & Plant Sale

This historic community hub is celebrating more than a century of flower shows on April 19 and 20 with a plant sale, floral displays, live music, food, homemade crafts, and a white elephant sale.

Gardeners can stock up on veggies, succulents, bee and butterfly plants, and other native plants.There will also be handmade novelties and recycled treasures, as well as garden art.

Lunch will be served both days between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., including coffee, tea and dessert. Cost is $15 for lunch but admission to the show is free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. 8895 Graton Road, Graton.

The event benefits a scholarship program for local Santa Rosa Junior College students and a capital campaign to preserve the historic clubhouse. For information call (707) 829-5314 or visit gratoncommunityclub.org.

Food for Thought plant sale

Vegetable starts, herbs, native plants and flowers will be available at this sale, which benefits Food for Thought, a longtime food pantry that supports people with serious illnesses and food insecurity. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20-21. 6550 Railroad Ave., Forestville. Learn more at fftfoodbank.org/plant-sale.

Harvest for the Hungry Garden

This is one of the most epic spring plant sales in the region with a huge selection of vegetable starts and flowering plants started from seed by volunteers for the garden, which raises food for the food insecure.

To manage the crowds that typically turn out for the April 27 event they are requiring reservations for the early hours of the sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It opens to drop-ins from 1 to 3 p.m. Reservations for early birds hoping for the best selection open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at harvestgarden.org/plant-sale.

The website also includes the garden’s extensive list of plants for sale at 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For information you can also email HarvestGarden1717@gmail.com.

Petaluma Garden Club

Club members will have pretty much anything plant or plant adjacent you could want, from organically grown vegetable starts to perennials, annuals, container gardens, garden art, houseplants, tools and more, at their April 27 sale.

Master gardeners also will be available to offer advice. Club members recommend arriving early for the best selection and arriving late for the best deals.

Proceeds benefit the Petaluma Educational Foundation, SRJC scholarships and other local causes.

The sale takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1939 Castle Drive, Petaluma.

Santa Rosa Garden Club

The club holds it’s 75th annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

They will also have a major drawing at 2 p.m., with tickets available at the sale.

Valley of the Moon Garden Club plant sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club will have hundreds of 4-inch pots of vegetables, annuals, perennials, herbs, succulents and larger plants from club members’ gardens.

The May 11 sale is just in time for Mother’s Day. It will take place at 9 a.m. to noon at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

Volunteers will be available to help with selection and loading.

Cloverdale Garden Club

The club is trying something new this year, turning their annual plant sale May 11 into a crafts fair, as well.

In addition to plants, members will have for sale their handmade fused glass jewelry, ceramics for home and garden and quilted tote bags among other goodies.

All the plants for sale have been started from seed, cuttings or division by members. There will also be baked goods and creations from other local artisans. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 750 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.