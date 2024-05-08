Hump day is the day for those hungry for something a little different with at least two local restaurants featuring pop-ups chefs and menus.

In Sebastopol, Piala has started switching things up each Wednesday with a menu item that’s a departure from the delicious, homey Georgian cuisine (the country, not the state) it usually serves. Recently they’ve offered tinga tacos, Ghanaian cuisine, and on May 8, they’ll serve Rabbit Andouille Okra Gumbo.

Piala is at 7233 Healdsburg Ave.

Meanwhile in Healdsburg, Molti Amici makes space for Friends at Molti from 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays when the restaurant is closed. On May 8, the team from Houtskool Dumplings in St. Helena will serve artisan dumplings and small plates, followed by yakitori specialties from chefs Tommy Clearly and Andrew Hori on May 15, and Oaxacan cuisine from Hoja Santa on May 22.

Friends at Molti pop-ups each week. Reservations are available at bit.ly/44mLbNV. 330 Healdsburg Ave.

More stories coming soon on additional pop-ups in Sonoma County.