Tickets: Purchase at zinfandelexperience.com . Tickets are $50 to $300, with the Grand Tasting Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $194 and 2 to 4 p.m. at $89.

What: A three-day event for zinfandel lovers with seminars, tastings and a gala. It’s put on by Zinfandel Advocates and Producers, an educational organization that aims to preserve and promote zinfandel.

Sonoma County zinfandel lovers will make their annual pilgrimage to San Francisco this coming Thursday to Saturday for ZinEx 2023. The Grand Tasting on Saturday will offer one-stop sipping of zinfandel in all its incarnations, from intense jammy bottlings to medium-body food-friendly versions. Of the 72 wineries pouring at the Grand Tasting, roughly half are from Sonoma County.

“Sonoma County is an exceptional region for growing zinfandel in so many of the distinct appellations. And the wineries produce world-class wines,” said Rebecca Robinson, executive director of Zinfandel Advocates and Producers, the trade organization putting on ZinEx 2023.

With so many Sonoma County winemakers participating in the event, I decided to do a ZinEx 2023 advance tasting with a selection of local bottlings. The winner will be revealed in Wednesday’s Tasting Room in the Feast & Wine section, along with scores and tasting notes.

My tasting, of wines from makers participating in ZinEx, includes Bella, 2019 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Maple Vineyards; Kokomo, 2019 Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Pauline’s Vineyard; Kunde, 2019 Reserve Century Vines Zinfandel, Sonoma Valley; Limerick Lane, 2020 Monte Rosso Zinfandel, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma County; Mauritson’s Rockpile, 2019 Zinfandel, Rockpile Ridge Vineyard; Seghesio, 2021 Zinfandel, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Home Ranch Vineyard; and Wilson’s Coyote Artist Collection, 2020 Zinfandel, Sonoma County.

As for the Grand Tasting, when zin lovers begin their tasting odyssey, they’ll be offered a full loaf of bread in keeping with tradition, Robinson said.

“Some wineries will be pouring barrel samples of their latest vintages, or it will be the first time they’re releasing new wines,” she said. “The event also offers the opportunity to explore wine-growing regions around California by tasting wines from all over the state. Or guests can compare appellations, such as Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Sonoma Valley.”

The Grand Tasting will no doubt include some unexpected bottlings, according to Erik Miller, owner/winemaker of Healdsburg’s Kokomo.

“Don’t be surprised if you see sparkling zinfandels, rosé of zin and even carbonic zinfandel, along with more traditional styles,” he said.

Another perk, according to Zeke Neeley, senior winemaker of Kenwood’s Kunde Family Winery, will be tasting old-vine zinfandel.

“We love to make zinfandel and have one of the oldest vineyards in the state,” Neeley said. “Our 28-acre block of head-trained, dry-farmed vines was planted in 1882. We continue to make a reserve-tier wine out of this vineyard block — our Reserve Century Vines Zinfandel.”

In addition, small producers will be in the fold, which will pique the interest of millennials, according to Jake Bilbro, co-owner of Healdsburg’s Limerick Lane Cellars.

“We’re finding that younger buyers like to discover authentic, small wine producers,” he said. “Baby boomers are a proven demographic and have been enthusiasts for decades, but those cherished consumers all have children old enough to enjoy wine now, and it’s a pleasure to see new faces come through the door.”

Millennials are beginning to show even more interest in zinfandel than baby boomers, according to Diane Wilson, co-owner and winemaker of her namesake winery and a handful of other wineries in Sonoma County.

“They like the unpretentiousness of zinfandel,” she said, “along with its relative affordability.”

The draw of the Grand Tasting is that it’s a rare event devoted solely to zinfandel, Wilson said.

“It’s one where you’re comparing apples to apples instead of bouncing around from whites to zins to cabs,” she said, adding the heritage of the varietal also makes the event unique. “Zinfandel is one of the few grapes that have vineyards over 100 years old.”

You can reach wine writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.