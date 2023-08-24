A record sale that has in the past brought hundreds of vinyl collectors to downtown Santa Rosa is back this weekend.

Sunday’s admission-free Sonoma County Record Sale at Shady Oak Barrel House will feature thousands of records.

Hosted by Santa Rosa record shop RadioThrift, the event will gather over 30 shops and vendors as well as live DJs, food trucks and beer from noon to 6 p.m. at the brewery, located at 420 First Street near the Santa Rosa Plaza.

In addition to RadioThrift, local vendors scheduled to appear include Santa Rosa’s Next Record Store, Petaluma’s Rain Dog Records and Sebastopol’s Spinning Threads.

The sale is also drawing record stores from across Northern California like Sacramento’s Norm’s Record Shack, independent Bay Area collectors like Clearly Gone Mad Records and small record labels like Phil Good Records and Abandon Asteroid Records.

This weekend’s sale is the latest version of what’s become a popular vinyl-selling series at Shady Oak Barrel House.

Previous events, including March’s Sonoma County Record Show and 2022’s Sonoma County Record Swap, drew hundreds of record buyers who gleefully dug through crates looking for their favorite LPs.

Jason Lindell, owner of RadioThrift, told The Press Democrat in 2022 that the series was in the works as far back as 2020, though only got on its feet last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me, it’s all about this town, and like, trying to do it for the culture,” said Lindell at the time. “When I was younger living here there were like eight, nine, 10 places to buy records and to buy music. When MP3 players came out then it was just one. It’s about getting excited about buying music.”

For more information, go to instagram.com/radiothrift.