Sonoma County reflections, July 18-23, 2022

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, July 23

No regrets moving to Sonoma County

When I packed up my U-Haul in Phoenix last July, it was 110. The two guys I hired to load the truck did the job in about 90 minutes, barely stopping for water.

When I got to Santa Rosa, it was 84, and the two local guys I hired to help me unload took nearly four hours and had to keep stopping because of the “heat,” first to guzzle water, then to pee.

I had to be in Phoenix again last week. I went from 61 and foggy in Santa Rosa to a brisk 112. Several nights there the temperature never got below 90.

It’s a dry heat, they say, but then so is an oven.

I’ve made some questionable choices in my life, but moving to Sonoma County isn’t one of them.

— John D’Anna, The Press Democrat

Friday, July 22

Sonoma State connection in Stockton

Last weekend, I went to see my college buddy perform in Stockton.

We both attended Sonoma State University, until she dropped out when the pandemic hit and decided to follow her dreams of being a musician instead. When we were at SSU, she studied theatre arts, but always talked about how much she loved music and now, she’s the lead singer in a queer punk/alternative band.

Saturday night, she took to the backyard stage in a tall top hat, fishnets and a corset.

The band played to a large crowd of young adults, including a handful of Sonoma State graduates, some dressed in combat boots and dark makeup. Everyone danced wildly with heads bobbing to the music before a moshpit formed. Giggles were heard as people slammed into one another.

It was the most fun I’ve had in a while.

Check out Stockton's local music scene, I promise you won’t regret it.

— Kylie Lawrence, The Press Democrat

Thursday, July 21

Pungent and unforgettable weekend

This weekend, my friends and I went on a camping trip to Shelter Cove in Humboldt County. We took a fellow reporter’s dog with us, Titos, hoping he would enjoy the fresh, salty air and a dip in the ocean. But upon arrival, a skunk sprayed him straight in the face. Poor guy!

Thankfully with some help from a friendly camp host who offered some skunk-off spray, plus a day full of swimming and running after his ball, Titos seems to have already forgotten his smelly experience.

I don’t think we’ve forgotten though. Every once in a while, especially when he goes in for a slobbery kiss, a blast of acrid odor reminds us of the great memories we made.

— Alana Minkler, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, July 19

Magical night with June in July

Sometimes magic can appear in the least likely places. Like the time when the Flower Fairies came to a brewery.

That’s the scenario when Valerie June played the Lagunitas Brewing Co. amphitheater in Petaluma last July 11.

June is a Memphis-based musician who combines folk, rock, gospel, Appalachian and some other styles into a kaleidoscope of musical magnetism that has earned her critical acclaim, a Grammy nomination and even being featured in an Apple commercial.

She transfixed the sold-out crowd with her music but also noted during the gig how earlier in the day she performed yoga under a redwood tree near North McDowell Boulevard to bring balance while grieving the recent death of her grandmother. She noted her mood improved when the folks from Bohemian Flowers in west county showed up with different arrangements to help decorate the stage. The flowers were later handed out to fans before she closed the performance.

“I was sitting under it crying and grieving Gran when the fairies showed up,” June wrote in an Instagram post after the show. “That was a positive message from the astral plane. I’ll take the hugs where I can get ‘em.”

— Bill Swindell, The Press Democrat

Monday, July 18

Getting a sugar high from blackberries

It's blackberry season!

I've gone blackberry picking nearly every summer in Sonoma County since moving here in 1989. Why? Blackberries in yogurt, blackberry pie, blackberry jam, blackberry smoothies — need I say more?

Morning walks through the seasons with my canine sidekick, Maya, always include a pause to check how the wild blackberry bushes in my neighborhood are doing. In winter, they're a scraggly mess with thorny canes like fingers stretching out into the chilly gloom. In spring, they transform into lush, green bushes bursting with blossoms and bees buzzing around.

Now in mid-summer those long canes are drooping heavy with the ripening juicy berries I've waited for. If you see me with purple fingers and scratched up arms, you’ll know why!

— Yovanna Bieberich, The Press Democrat