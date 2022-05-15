Sonoma County reflections, May 9-15, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022

The siren song of the Vikings

I live near Montgomery High School, and when school gets out, traffic often backs up on the street as drivers wait for the nearby light to change.

As they're idling, the high schoolers behind the wheel often engage in a bit of youthful merriment by having what can only be described as a "honk-off" among themselves.

It starts with a single horn blast from one, then a second from another, and soon an entire symphony erupts, up and down the line. Then the light flashes green and they all move on.

And I’m not complaining. I like to think of it as a small, shared expression of their newfound independence behind the wheel.

— Corey Young, The Press Democrat

Friday, May 13, 2022

Morning wake up calls in west county

Newly living in west county and commuting through vineyards to the newsroom each day, I’m growing closer to the rhythms of Wine Country. Some of those rhythms are more bucolic and charming than others.

Many recent mornings I’ve been woken by what appeared to be the sound of a hovering helicopter. The first time, I rolled over in a mild panic, checking emergency services sources on Twitter and then The Press Democrat’s homepage. I was convinced I would have to rise and begin reporting on an unseasonal wildfire or a law enforcement manhunt.

I’ve learned that the rotating blade sound comes not from a helicopter, but from large fans turning in the vineyards. These fans are activated just before dawn on chilly mornings. Groggy Googling teaches me that these fans protect budding grape vines from frost by disturbing the cold air, along with reporter sleep cycles.

— Andrew Graham, The Press Democrat

Thursday May 12, 2022

Willits woman is tenth oldest person alive

Edie Ceccarelli of Willits has made the top 10.

You may have seen that the world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, died April 19 at 119 years, 107 days.

And on May 1, we lost Irene Dunham of Michigan. She was 114 years and 136 days, and a few weeks older than our Edie.

With those passings, Edie, who today is 114 years and 96 days old, moves from the 12th oldest person on Earth to the 10th.

Fortunate to have attended and reported on Edie’s last three birthday celebrations in Willits, I smile to recall her advising, “Have a little red wine with dinner, and mind your own business.”

— Chris Smith, For The Press Democrat

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Improv changed how I respond to my surroundings

Last Tuesday, I got my 44-year sobriety chip.

So, it’s obvious that sobriety is the major game changer in my life, making all other changes possible. I was able to go back to school 23 years ago and wound up taking five semesters in improv at the College of Marin Drama Department. The definition of improv itself was a major change. The definition is the immediate, honest, positive response to our surroundings. Applying that principle in my daily life really changed the way I conversed with people. And, I could see things and articulate things that had a much greater impact.

My favorite exercise in improv was Instant Expert. Whatever anyone asks you, you are now an expert on.

Everything and anything.

This true story was told as part of this month’s 2022 West Side Stories story-slam competition.

— Craig Logan, For Petaluma Argus-Courier

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

99 birthday candles for Dad

Eleven days ago, the Callahan family came together in Santa Rosa to celebrate the 99th birthday of my dad, Howard. A kinder, gentler, more curious and loving man we will never know.

The son of a Methodist minister raised during the Great Depression and badly wounded in World War II, he is, in some ways, a classic example of the Greatest Generation.

But his limitless interest has allowed him to grow continuously. Never stuck in his thinking, he appreciates the many ways people experience life and how those complexities shape the choices available to them.

That he suffers so much over the state of the world pains me, but I am so proud that he never looks away.

I love him madly. I also hope I can live up to the example he sets.

— Mary Callahan, The Press Democrat

Monday, May 9, 2022

In awe over astronomical phenomena

With so much going on around the globe, it took an early car ride Sunday to the Oakland International Airport and an event of galactic proportions to take my mind off earthly problems, if only for a short time.

Without getting all scientific, it’s called a planetary conjunction. This one involves Venus and Jupiter. Millions of miles apart and in different orbits, the planets appeared close to colliding last weekend. Conjunctions happen every year, but this year the two planets appeared much closer than normal.

From about 4 a.m. until sunrise May 1, I had the perfect vantage points of the eastern sky. First from my apartment just outside Petaluma, then an even more spectacular view from Richmond Bridge. Luckily, traffic was light because I had no interest in watching the road.

— Steve "Zeke" Berkowsky, The Press Democrat