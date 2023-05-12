Sonoma County Regional Parks was recently recognized for excellence with an award for its YES — Youth Exploring Sonoma Parks program that connects teens with nature through cleanup projects, outdoors skills training, camping trips, education about parks and recreation careers and more.

The program garnered the Best of the Best, Creating Community award of excellence from the California Parks and Recreation Society, a nonprofit that aims to advance the park and recreation profession through education and advocacy and underline the importance of parks in communities. The organization granted just six awards to programs in California in 2023, including to the YES program.

The Youth Exploring Sonoma Parks program was created in 2017, and more than 200 kids have participated in it since, according to Sonoma County Regional Parks. In the program, local teens ages 13 to 18 participate in outdoor recreation, environmental education, stewardship activities, community building and career exploration. There are also multi-month programs for teens, such as YES Coast, YES Mountain and YES River, with practice and training in activities like surfing, camping, backpacking and mountain biking.

The program aims to engage underserved teens in particular by covering the costs that might otherwise prevent them from connecting with the outdoors. Transportation, food for excursions and stipends for participation are covered.

“The program was created out of a need to increase access to the coast for area teens who wouldn’t otherwise have this opportunity,” said Sandi Funke, park program manager. “We’re really thrilled with receiving the award and hope the award will raise the profile of the program.”

The California Parks and Recreation Society said the award of excellence recognizes “outstanding initiatives by agencies, departments or districts in their office to deliver the highest level of recreation and leisure programs and services that embody and embrace the values of and mission of the profession and move the agency towards a stronger position or role within the community.”

“YES Parks deepens participants’ connection to nature, grows leadership skills and helps create meaningful relationships,” Alexis Puerto Holmes, program coordinator at Sonoma County Regional Parks, said in a news release about the award. Holmes is part of a team that works to design and produce the YES program and its various activities.

Holmes said teens participating in the YES program can learn about nature and environmental challenges within the parks, and they also aid in efforts to take care of the parks. She said some of this work involves beach cleanups, creek cleanups, invasive plant removal projects and campground improvement, all which are intended to fuel teens’ appreciation of the environment and nature.

The YES program is funded by grants and support from Parks for All - Measure M, the Coastal Conservancy, Sonoma County Community Foundation, the Kimball Foundation and the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. For more information, go to bit.ly/3pqta0C.

