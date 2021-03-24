Sonoma County restaurants serving Passover meals, Easter brunch and more

HEALDSBURG

Both the Saturday and Tuesday Healdsburg Farmers’ Markets will open the third week of April, with the Saturday market running through Dec. 18 and the Tuesday market running through October.

The Saturday market, held in the West Plaza parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to noon, offers an array of local produce and flowers, fresh seafood, meats, pastries, bread, eggs, cheese, chocolate, coffee and prepared foods like tamales.

The Tuesday market, held on the Plaza downtown from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is a bit smaller but includes local farmers and producers as well.

Organizers expect to continue mask wearing, social distancing and other rules that were in place last season but hope to bring back live music and the traditional Zucchini and Pumpkin festivals in the late summer and fall.

For updates, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

SONOMA COUNTY

April named Sonoma County Wine Month

The Sonoma County Vintners have declared April as Sonoma County Wine Month, with many of the county’s 400 wineries offering specials, shipping promotions, virtual tastings, cooking classes and winemaker meetups.

In previous years, October was the designated month, but after postponing many festivities in 2020, Sonoma County Vintners moved the month up earlier in the year this year, from fall to spring.

“Our wineries have become incredibly creative over the last year, and we’re excited to once again offer a variety of in-person and virtual consumer experiences,” said Michael Haney, Sonoma County Vintners executive director.

Visitors can expect thorough COVID-19 mitigation practices and will be asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

To view and sign up for program offerings, go to sonomawine.com

HEALDSBURG

Easter family fun at West Wines

West Wines will host an array of Easter activities for the whole family at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 3 and 4 at the Dry Creek Valley winery.

Activities include a walk through the vineyard with easy wine questions for adults and nature-related questions for the kids; wine, cheese and charcuterie for adults and a jelly bean and juice pairing for the little ones.

Cost is $30. To reserve, go to westwines.com and click on Events.

COTATI

Park Avenue offers Passover menu

Park Avenue Catering is offering a special Passover menu on March 27 and 28 featuring many of the traditional holiday foods that carry symbolic meaning.

The menu includes Seder Plates (hard boiled egg, horseradish, charoset, bitter greens and roasted shank bone), Chicken Broth with Matzoh Ball, Gefilte Fish, Orange-Honey Mustard Roasted Chicken, Roasted Baby Carrots and Green Beans, Hasselback Yukon Gold Potatoes with garlic and thyme and Almond Cake with cardamom and pistachio.

All menu items come at room temperature with reheating instructions.

Cost is $50 per person with a two-person minimum (even numbers only). Delivery is additional. To order, go to parkavecater.com/passover/. 591 Mercantile Drive, 707-793-9645.

HEALDSBURG

Spoonbar serving a la carte Easter brunch

Spoonbar will serve an a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 that calls upon the fresh flavors of spring.

The Easter brunch menu includes such entrees as a 6-ounce Filet with Crab Oskar, Maine Lobster Eggs Benedict, Dungeness Crab & Apple Salad and Warm Mushroom & Goat Cheese Quiche. Entrees range from $20 to $48.

The restaurant also offers a kids menu including choice of French Toast, Scrambled Eggs & Bacon or Sausage and Chicken Tenders with Tater Tots. Cost is $17.

Patrons may enjoy their meal inside or in the outdoor garden. To reserve, call 707-433-7222 or go to spoonbar.com.

HEALDSBURG

First National Women in Wine Day

Renae Perry and Yolando Papapietro, two of the owners of Papapietro Perry Winery in Healdsburg, have founded the first National Women in Wine Day, set for Thursday, March 25.

To highlight the contributions of women in the wine industry, Papapietro Perry plans to recognize women in wine at womeninwineday.com and is welcoming suggestions of women to be honored and added to that site.

The honored women will be featured on social media platforms, where the use of the hashtags #WomenInWineDay and #NationalWomenInWineDay are encouraged.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.