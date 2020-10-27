Subscribe

Sonoma County restaurateur honors ancestors with Dia de los Muertos tamales, mole and sweets

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2020, 4:36PM
If corn is Mexico’s gift to the world, then its rich mole sauces — poured over tamales and enchiladas, chicken and pork — is Oaxaca’s gift to the world.

There are about 200 variations of the complex, chile-based sauce in Mexico. Of those, seven are well known: negro (black), amarillo (yellow), coloradito (little, red-colored), manchamanteles (tablecloth stainer), chichilo (made with the chilhuacle pepper) rojo (red) and verde (green).

“It’s a dish that sings community, and it’s a dish that makes me proud of being Oaxacan because of all the ingredients in it that Mexico gave to the world: chiles, corn and tomatoes,” Bricia Lopez, co-owner of Los Angeles’ Guelaguetza restaurant, wrote in her 2019 cookbook, “Oaxaca.”

The process of making mole is often complicated and laborious. As a result, the moles of Oaxaca are typically reserved for special occasions such as the spirited Dia de los Muertos celebration coming on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, when Oaxacans honor loved ones who have died with special altars full of photos, flowers and the favorite foods of their dearly departed family members.

The holiday is particularly important to Sonoma County restaurateur Pedro Diaz this year because he will honor his father, Don Pedro Diaz, who died two years ago.

The altar he built for his father at his family compound in Healdsburg, where his mother, Doña Juanita Diaz Ramirez, still lives, includes oranges, guava and bananas; mezcal and special breads such as pan de muerto from Oaxaca. Towering sugar cane, marigolds and red cresta de gallo flowers (red cockscomb) that are traditional all over Oaxaca complete it.

“I saw what my dad did for his dad, and I want to be close to my dad this Dia de los Muertos,” he said. “You strew petals from the house to the altar, so if they come, they can find it.”

Diaz, who owns El Farolito in Healdsburg and El Gallo Negro restaurant in Windsor, is proud to place on this year’s altar his newest product, Hot Mole Negro, which he’ll produce in honor of his father. The brand name, Don Ruco (“old man”), was his father’s nickname.

“It’s a very dark, black coffee-colored puree that’s coming out soon,” he said of the mole sauce. Along with the family’s Mole Diaz Bros. product, it will be available at Casa del Mole in Healdsburg, which is owned by Diaz’s older brother, Octavio Diaz, who also owns Agave in Healdsburg and Agave Uptown restaurant in Oakland. The mole sauce also will be available at all the Diaz restaurants.

“The recipe was from Oaxaca,” said Pedro Diaz, who has been cooking alongside his mother all his life. “My dad had a saying: ‘We are all mole.’ We are all coming from a mix of culture and traditions, chiles and spices, just like mole.”

The word mole is believed to derive from the Nahuatl word molli, which means “sauce” or “concoction.” Nahuatl was spoken by the Aztecs, the dominant indigenous civilization in Mexico before the Spanish conquest.

But mystery lingers about the origins of mole. One story alleges that in the 16th century, nuns in a Puebla convent created the tasty sauce in a panic from the ingredients they had on hand — chiles, plantains, chocolate and spices — to honor the upcoming visit of an archbishop. Other tales suggest that somehow a few spices accidentally got mixed up and the delicious hybrid of Old and New worlds was born.

Although moles vary widely, they usually include nuts, plantains and a variety of chiles, which play a starring role. The chiles are toasted, then blended with nuts, fruit and spices and fried as a paste, which can be stored and later reconstituted with chicken stock.

Back in Oaxaca, Pedro Diaz recalls that his mom and dad always cooked together. They brought their mole recipe with them when they left their small town of Santa Gertrudis, 20 minutes south of the city of Oaxaca, to join their eldest children living in the United States. That was back in 2010, the year Octavio Diaz opened Agave in Healdsburg.

“Mom still makes the mole,” said Pedro Diaz, who opened Tu Madre Mole in Windsor in 2019 for his parents to cook together. The restaurant, events center and cooking school is currently closed due to the pandemic, but he hopes to open it soon and reach out to local schools.

“I wanted to teach my kids how to cook and have salsa competitions to fire the kids up,” he said. “I would like the kids in the culinary program at Windsor High School to come here and learn how to clean chiles.”

A few days in advance of Dia de los Muertos, friends and family start shopping for flowers and bread, food and mezcal to decorate their altars. Then the cooking of tamales, mole and sweets begins in earnest.

"You make your own recipe for chocolate and share your palate with your neighbors,“ Diaz said. ”You fill a basket with chocolate, tamales, mole and pumpkin candy.“

The baskets are sent off to family and friends as a gesture of “guelaguetza,” the Zapotec word for reciprocal sharing. In return, family and friends send back baskets full of their own tamales, moles, breads, fruit and candies.

The chunks of chocolate are mixed with cinnamon, almonds, sugar and water, then blended into a hot chocolate drink that is whipped with a wooden molinillo until it froths.

The tamales of Oaxaca are particularly moist because instead of being wrapped in corn husks, they are wrapped and steamed in banana leaves.

“The banana leaves make it look like it’s in a costume, and you taste the banana flavor,” Diaz said. “We use a little bit of masa with a lot of meat and vegetables. We go for the flavor.”

A typical tamale for Dia de los Muertos would be filled with chicken or turkey, and families in Oaxaca often raise their own turkeys for the holiday, he said.

Because the Oaxacan breads are hard to find here, families often import special breads from Oaxaca for their altars.

“My dad was the king of breads. There are more than 200 breads in Oaxaca,” Diaz said. “On Dia de los Muertos, you have to buy the best breads.”

A few of Diaz’s children have added a small bottle of Coca-Cola to the altar, because their grandfather was fond of it. They hope it will help lure him back for a visit, in spirit, on Nov. 1 and 2.

“You aren’t able to see them,” said Andrea, Diaz’s 12-year-old daughter. “But you feel their presence.”

This is a simplified version of the Hot Mole Negro that Pedro Diaz is producing in honor of his father. The secret to this mole is to really toast and fry the ingredients well, so they deepen in color and flavor. The plantains need to be dead ripe. If you have extra sauce, you could reserve in the fridge for up to one week or in the freezer for several months. You could also reduce this recipe by half.

Mole Negro

Makes about 8 cups

For chiles:

½ pound dried costeño (or guajillo) chiles, seeds and stems removed

½ pound dried ancho chiles, seeds and stems removed

For spice mixture:

2 cups vegetable oil

2 ripe plantains, peeled and chopped into 2-inch pieces

1 onion, chopped

20 garlic cloves, diced

1 cup raisins

1 cup almonds

¼ cup sesame seeds

1 tablespoon whole cloves

2 sticks cinnamon, freshly ground (about 4 teaspoons cinnamon)

For tomatoes:

2 pounds Roma tomatoes, whole (about 8)

To finish:

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 teaspoons sugar

2 discs Mexican chocolate, coarsely chopped

About 1 cup chicken or turkey stock

For chiles: Clean the chiles and toast them in a comal or cast-iron pan, really well on both sides.

For spice mixture: In a large frying pan, heat the vegetable oil on medium heat. Add the plantain and let it cook for 5 minutes. Add the onions and garlic and let cook for another 5 minutes. Add the rest of the spice mixture and let cook another 5 minutes, until it is combined and fragrant.

For tomatoes: In a large pot, bring water to boil over medium heat. Add tomatoes and cook until they are soft, 4 or 5 minutes.

To blend: Put the chiles and the spice mixture in a blender, then add the tomatoes with their juices. Blend well until you have a smooth puree.

In a large, heated frying pan, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the puree and season with salt, sugar and 2 discs of Mexican chocolate. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 10 minutes.

If it’s too thick, add a little chicken or turkey stock to thin. Bring to a boil and let simmer for about 20 minutes.

Serve over turkey, chicken, pork or enchiladas or use in a tamale.

Masa is a dough that comes from ground nixtamalized corn, where the corn is steeped in an alkaline solution to render it more nutritious and pliable. It is used for making corn tortillas, tamales, pupusas and many other dishes. Its dried and powdered form is called masa harina. Bob’s Red Mill makes a high-quality Golden Masa Harina Corn Flour.

Tamales de Mole Negro

Makes 12 tamales

For masa preparada (prepared dough):

1 pound masa harina

2 tablespoons lard or shortening

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup chicken stock

½ tablespoons salt

Filling:

6 pounds turkey or chicken meat (breast, thighs, legs)

1 head garlic

1 onion

3 tablespoons salt

To wrap:

1 packet banana leaves

For masa preparada: In a large mixing bowl, add the lard to the masa with the chicken stock and lightly knead with your hands for 5 minutes. Add the salt and continue kneading for 1 to 2 minutes, until it has a nice velvety texture.

For filling: Bring a pot of water to boil and add turkey, garlic, onion and salt. Simmer for a couple of hours. Remove meat and let cool, then shred.

For tamales: Steam the banana leaves in a large pot for 10 to 15 minutes to soften them. Take the banana leaves out, let cool and cut into pieces roughly 16 inches long and 12 to 14 inches wide (or the width of the leaf).

Place about 4 ounces (½ cup) of the masa dough in the middle of the leaf, then spread it out nearly to the edges. Add 4 ounces (½ cup) of turkey or chicken meat in the middle, to your taste. Add 2 ounces (4 tablespoons) of mole on top of the meat. Then fold each leaf over horizontally to meet in the middle and vertically to form a rectangle.

Fill the bottom of a large steamer with water and place the tamales next to each other in two or three layers, with the folded edges of the tamales facing down. Leave the middle open for the steam. Steam for 45 minutes to an hour.

To serve: Add mole sauce to the top of the tamales and serve in the banana leaves.

This recipe is typically eaten during the Dia de Muertos holiday in Oaxaca, with the idea that its tantalizing aroma will attract the spirits. The sweet is traditionally made with a Castilla pumpkin, which is very firm and dense and similar to a kabocha squash here in the United States. Piloncillo is unrefined cane sugar that is sold in cones and available at Mexican markets.

Calabaza en Dulce

Makes 12 servings

1 3- to 4-pound pumpkin or kabocha squash, peeled or unpeeled

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup sugar (more or less to taste)

1 pyramid (6 ounces) piloncillo, broken into pieces

1 to 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon or sesame seeds, to garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel the squash or leave the skin on. Cut the squash in half and remove seeds. Cut into portion-size squares.

Bring a large pot of water to boil, filled three-quarters full, with 1 cinnamon stick, then add sugar and piloncillo.

Add the pumpkin to the water and let simmer for 45 minutes, until just tender. Remove from water. Drain pumpkin in a colander.

Put in a preheated, 350-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes, until it caramelizes and browns.

Transfer to a platter and garnish with sesame seeds or ground cinnamon on top.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

