Sonoma County restaurateur honors ancestors with Dia de los Muertos tamales, mole and sweets

If corn is Mexico’s gift to the world, then its rich mole sauces — poured over tamales and enchiladas, chicken and pork — is Oaxaca’s gift to the world.

There are about 200 variations of the complex, chile-based sauce in Mexico. Of those, seven are well known: negro (black), amarillo (yellow), coloradito (little, red-colored), manchamanteles (tablecloth stainer), chichilo (made with the chilhuacle pepper) rojo (red) and verde (green).

“It’s a dish that sings community, and it’s a dish that makes me proud of being Oaxacan because of all the ingredients in it that Mexico gave to the world: chiles, corn and tomatoes,” Bricia Lopez, co-owner of Los Angeles’ Guelaguetza restaurant, wrote in her 2019 cookbook, “Oaxaca.”

The process of making mole is often complicated and laborious. As a result, the moles of Oaxaca are typically reserved for special occasions such as the spirited Dia de los Muertos celebration coming on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, when Oaxacans honor loved ones who have died with special altars full of photos, flowers and the favorite foods of their dearly departed family members.

The holiday is particularly important to Sonoma County restaurateur Pedro Diaz this year because he will honor his father, Don Pedro Diaz, who died two years ago.

The altar he built for his father at his family compound in Healdsburg, where his mother, Doña Juanita Diaz Ramirez, still lives, includes oranges, guava and bananas; mezcal and special breads such as pan de muerto from Oaxaca. Towering sugar cane, marigolds and red cresta de gallo flowers (red cockscomb) that are traditional all over Oaxaca complete it.

“I saw what my dad did for his dad, and I want to be close to my dad this Dia de los Muertos,” he said. “You strew petals from the house to the altar, so if they come, they can find it.”

Diaz, who owns El Farolito in Healdsburg and El Gallo Negro restaurant in Windsor, is proud to place on this year’s altar his newest product, Hot Mole Negro, which he’ll produce in honor of his father. The brand name, Don Ruco (“old man”), was his father’s nickname.

“It’s a very dark, black coffee-colored puree that’s coming out soon,” he said of the mole sauce. Along with the family’s Mole Diaz Bros. product, it will be available at Casa del Mole in Healdsburg, which is owned by Diaz’s older brother, Octavio Diaz, who also owns Agave in Healdsburg and Agave Uptown restaurant in Oakland. The mole sauce also will be available at all the Diaz restaurants.

“The recipe was from Oaxaca,” said Pedro Diaz, who has been cooking alongside his mother all his life. “My dad had a saying: ‘We are all mole.’ We are all coming from a mix of culture and traditions, chiles and spices, just like mole.”

The word mole is believed to derive from the Nahuatl word molli, which means “sauce” or “concoction.” Nahuatl was spoken by the Aztecs, the dominant indigenous civilization in Mexico before the Spanish conquest.

But mystery lingers about the origins of mole. One story alleges that in the 16th century, nuns in a Puebla convent created the tasty sauce in a panic from the ingredients they had on hand — chiles, plantains, chocolate and spices — to honor the upcoming visit of an archbishop. Other tales suggest that somehow a few spices accidentally got mixed up and the delicious hybrid of Old and New worlds was born.

Although moles vary widely, they usually include nuts, plantains and a variety of chiles, which play a starring role. The chiles are toasted, then blended with nuts, fruit and spices and fried as a paste, which can be stored and later reconstituted with chicken stock.

Back in Oaxaca, Pedro Diaz recalls that his mom and dad always cooked together. They brought their mole recipe with them when they left their small town of Santa Gertrudis, 20 minutes south of the city of Oaxaca, to join their eldest children living in the United States. That was back in 2010, the year Octavio Diaz opened Agave in Healdsburg.

“Mom still makes the mole,” said Pedro Diaz, who opened Tu Madre Mole in Windsor in 2019 for his parents to cook together. The restaurant, events center and cooking school is currently closed due to the pandemic, but he hopes to open it soon and reach out to local schools.

“I wanted to teach my kids how to cook and have salsa competitions to fire the kids up,” he said. “I would like the kids in the culinary program at Windsor High School to come here and learn how to clean chiles.”

A few days in advance of Dia de los Muertos, friends and family start shopping for flowers and bread, food and mezcal to decorate their altars. Then the cooking of tamales, mole and sweets begins in earnest.