The aroma that greeted me when Gina Ji Markle opened the front door of her Rohnert Park home, beckoned me straight to the kitchen.

Bubbling away in a cast iron skillet was thin strips of steak in a slightly sticky, soy sauce-based liquid. As wonderful as it smelled, her mother’s recipe for bulgogi, a popular Korean dish, was not the reason for my visit.

Instead, I’d come to find out more about her mother and grandmother’s recipe for kimchi that they’d passed down to her, and now, in Ji’s hands, has begun winning over both aficionados and the kimchi-curious at local markets.

“They always made the most amazing food. I felt like that was my mom’s superpower. She would turn humble ingredients into masterpieces,” said Ji, who started selling her kimchi last fall at Asiana Market in Cotati and at local farmers’ markets earlier this year.

At a recent farmers market in Santa Rosa, she sold out of her entire range of kimchi, a tangy, spicy fermented cabbage, considered the national dish of South Korea.

Fermented products such as pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi have grown in popularity over the past few years as much for their gut health promoting properties as for their distinctive tang.

But to Ji, kimchi is not just another pungent, probiotic-rich product. To her, it’s personal.

Growing up in Pacifica, Ji said kimchi was always on the table—and not just with Korean food. It was there no matter what her mom made.

When she was in her 20s she joined the Coast Guard which took her to Hawaii, Connecticut, New Orleans and Kodiak, Alaska. It was on this isolated island where kimchi wasn’t readily available that she began making it herself.

“I missed home and missed (my mom’s) cooking. I’ve always grown up watching her and my grandmother make it but never learned the recipe, so I kind of went off of memory,” said Ji who would call her mother when she had questions.

At first, she gave it away to her co-workers and said it “kind of blew up.”

“Everyone loved it. I couldn’t make it fast enough,” said Ji. “I’m like, well, I’m going to start charging everyone now.”

Kimchi is now a fulfilling side hustle for Ji who is stationed at the Coast Guard training center west of Petaluma and is the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 7.

She went through the difficult and sometimes confusing process of getting a Processed Food Registration permit from the state of California, which she finally got last fall.

She spends one or two evenings a week at a commercial kitchen in Cotati working her way through 50 pounds of Napa cabbage while her husband handles dinner and bedtime for their sons.

“I feel like this is my me time,” she said. “I really love doing this. I love making kimchi. I love doing farmers’ markets. I get recharged by doing this.”

Unlike many commercial brands, Ji’s Kimchi has no sugar, sweeteners or MSG. It’s made simply of salt, cabbage, seasoning—and no small amount of effort.

“It’s a lot of massaging. I think that’s why my kimchi is more flavorful than the grocery store stuff because I’m really getting in there,” she said as she kneaded cabbage in a large stainless steel bowl along with ginger, garlic and gochugaru, a Korean chile powder that gives kimchi its distinctive red hue.

As she massaged and squeezed, the pile of cabbage began shrinking as it released liquid from the saltwater brine it had soaked in the night before.

“I don’t measure anything, I just go off feel, smell, taste, texture. When it starts getting juicier, that’s when I kind of know when to stop. And I’ll taste it to see.”

Rather than fermenting in larger vats, which is common, Ji immediately packs the kimchi into pint and quart-sized canning jars for a small batch ferment, which she says is more work, but worth the difference in taste.

Once a month, Ji sells her cabbage kimchi, daikon radish kimchi, jars of kimchi juice, and ssamjang, a Korean-style barbecue sauce at Santa Rosa’s Saturday market at Farmer’s Lane. She says many of her customers tell her they’ve heard of kimchi but have never tried it.

“That’s why I love doing this is sharing my culture with people,” she said. “They try my samples and it’s really fun for me to watch them. Some people don’t like it and that’s fine, it’s not for everyone.”

She gives market shoppers plenty of ideas for using kimchi, and finds it has a natural affinity with Mexican food, especially.

Find Ji’s Kimchi Asiana Market, 7665 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati Farmer’s Lane Farmers’ Market, 1501 Farmer’s Lane, Santa Rosa (Fourth Saturday of each month) On Instagram: @ginajikimchi or ginajikimchi.com

“That’s my favorite way to eat it if it’s not traditional Korean,” she said. “I love eating kimchi with tacos, breakfast burritos. It tastes great in empanadas.”