Sonoma County emergency officials opened community support centers in Bodega Bay and Guerneville Sunday to provide aid and support to those affected by storms this past week and weekend that left thousands without power.

The community support centers offer a place for residents to charge their electronics and obtain comfort kits that include blankets, snacks and water, according to Matt Brown, a communications specialist with the Sonoma County Administrator’s Office.

One will also open on Monday in Occidental, according to a release sent Sunday.

The Occidental location will also be staffed with volunteers to serve residents who are in need of emotional support, according to officials.

The centers are in addition to a support center that opened Saturday at Fort Ross State Historic Park in Jenner.

All centers are open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

An emergency evacuation shelter is operating in the Kraft Building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Check-in is at Gate 4 located at 921 Brookdale Ave., with capacity for 60 people.

