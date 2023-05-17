Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Summer camp readiness volunteers needed

The Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help clean, take inventory and organize clubs to get them ready for summer camp season. Assistance is needed between May 24 and June 9.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42Li8C2. For questions, contact info@bgcsonoma-marin.org or call 707-528-7977.

By the Bay Health-Sonoma County

Hospice patient care volunteers needed

Assist with hospice care at By the Bay Health in Sonoma. Duties include relieving caregivers and providing companionship to patients. A commitment of two to four hours per week for a year is requested and volunteers must be dependable, flexible, conscientious and a team player. Volunteers must go through training and pass a background check.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42OkKi6.

Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center

Multipurpose center volunteers needed

The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center in Cloverdale is looking for volunteers to assist with tasks in and around the center. Duties include yard work, sweeping and answering the phone.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Njhs1W. For questions, contact melanie@cloverdaleseniorcenter.org or call 707-894-4826.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

Office advocate needed

Volunteer with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County in Sebastopol, an organization that assists abused and neglected children in Sonoma County. Volunteer duties include: answering phones, taking messages and filing. Trainings are held quarterly.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Br1hIv. For questions, contact info@sonomacasa.org or call 707-565-6375.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Event representatives needed

Represent the Humane Society of Sonoma County at upcoming community events to help increase outreach. Volunteers must be good at working with people, be able to sit and stand for long periods of time, be on time and have some knowledge of the programs offered by the organization.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42VbSHx. For questions, contact Katie McHugh at kmchugh@humanesocietysoco.org.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Pond Farm pottery volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Guerneville is looking for volunteers to work at the Pond Farm, located near the Stewards Volunteer Center above Armstrong Redwoods.Tasks vary but have previously included writing the Pond Farm volunteer manual and designing interpretive walks. No previous experience is needed. Volunteers are required to complete an online orientation and fill out a new employee onboarding packet.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3pwU2Mr. For questions, contact 707-869-9177.

The Men's (and Women's) Garden Club of Santa Rosa

Greenhouse volunteers needed

The Men's (and Women's) Garden Club of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon to assist at the Elsie Allen High School greenhouse. Tasks include designing, building and formulating arrangements for the Hall of Flowers display at the Sonoma County Fair in August.

For more information, contact mgcsr@cagardenclubs.org or call Bonnie at 707-322-6220.

Well Trained Horses

Horse rescue support volunteers needed

Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol is looking for horse lovers to help and support their rescue horses. Volunteer responsibilities include helping with the horses, infrastructure maintenance, organization, paddock and grounds maintenance. Available shifts are available most days during daylight hours starting at 7 a.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41CyCuD. For questions or to schedule an appointment, contact save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.