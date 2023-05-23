Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association

Community educators needed

The Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada in Santa Rosa is looking for community educators to deliver presentations on Alzheimer’s to the community. Volunteers must have good communication and networking skills, be familiar with technology and be over 21.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MsBaWL. For questions, contact 707-573-1210.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer Disaster Response Team members needed

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to join the COAD Volunteer Disaster Response Team. Volunteers help pack boxes at food bank warehouses, deliver meals and supplies and provide support for clients affected by disasters.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3q88URF.

Ceres Community Project

Garden landscaping volunteers needed

The Ceres Community Project in Sebastopol is looking for volunteers to work with its garden landscaping team. Volunteers must pass a background check and provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Available times are Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. in the summer, and from 10 a.m. to noon in late fall through late spring.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/430FuDB. For questions, contact volunteers@ceresproject.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Festival volunteers needed

The Cotati Accordion Festival is looking for volunteers to help out at the Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 event in Cotati. Volunteers will help set up, work in the hospitality tent and more.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3C0mARL. For questions, contact scottgoree23@gmail.com or lcbenz@sbcglobal.net.

Food for Thought

Food donation delivery drivers needed

Food for Thought food bank in Forestville is seeking people to deliver groceries to homebound clients across Sonoma County. Volunteers must be willing to work with all kinds of people, lift 10 pounds and use their own car and gas. Volunteers must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43cdgFH. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at 707-887-1647 x109.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Sonoma Garden Park volunteers needed

Volunteer at Sonoma Garden Park in Sonoma with the Sonoma Ecology Center. Tasks include: digging, composting, weeding, harvesting and sewing seeds. Available shifts are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3oqbdPI. For questions or to schedule a time, contact volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Dishwasher and cleaning volunteers needed

Sonoma Family Meal, an organization providing meals to those in need, in Petaluma is looking for people to help clean and other tasks. Volunteers will help maintain and clean the kitchen, prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals and assist with disaster relief.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/420yzcg.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Whale watch volunteers needed

Join Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods as a whale watch volunteer at Bodega Head. Volunteers help visitors spot whales off the coast and provide park information to visitors. Shifts are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3BFsmYu. For questions, contact stewards@stewardscr.org or 707-869-9177.

Sutter Care at Home

Musicians needed for hospice care

Sutter Care at Home in Santa Rosa is looking for musicians to entertainment hospice patients. Training is provided and no experience is necessary. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3BMLnZ9. For questions, contact alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org or call 707-535-5790.