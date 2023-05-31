Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Summer interns needed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin in Santa Rosa is looking for summer interns for its Volunteer Services team. Hours are flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3N13qkN.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer driver needed

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteers to drive senior citizens and people with disabilities. Volunteers must be over 21, have a driver’s license and pass a background check. Hours are flexible and a car is provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3qhicLe. For questions or to express interest, contact Lindsey Duoa at lduoa@cvnl.org or 707-565-8241.

City of Sebastopol

On-call warming/cooling center volunteers needed

The city of Sebastopol is looking for on-call volunteers to assist at warming/cooling centers in the future. Centers are used by locals who are seeking safety during harsh weather. In 2022, volunteers supported 10 people in need across five days at the Sebastopol Community Center.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3ovTMNL.

Council on Aging

Meals on Wheels volunteers needed

Meals on Wheels in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help pick up and transport food from the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa to the Meals on Wheels kitchen. Volunteers must complete a registration packet, clear a fingerprint scan with the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Department and have a valid driver's license and car insurance. Volunteer times are flexible and a car will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3qcolbF.

Food for Thought

Food bank support volunteers needed

Food for Thought food bank in Forestville is looking for volunteers to assist with variety of food-related tasks. Volunteer duties include: greeting customers, filling food orders and organizing donations. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to assist independently, volunteers ages 11-13 can help with an adult. Multiple shifts are available.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MFEgHa. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109.

Sonoma County Library Adult Literacy Program

Adult literacy tutors needed

The Sonoma County Library Adult Literacy Program is looking for tutors to help adults improve their literacy skills. Volunteers assist participants with their reading, writing and English language skills for two to three hours per week.

No experience is necessary and there are opportunities available in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale. Training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3WDg1xR. For questions, contact literacy@sonomalibrary.org or 707-544-2622.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Redwoods Public Assistance Patrol volunteers needed

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Guerneville is looking for volunteers to serve as Public Assistance Patrol members at Armstrong Redwoods.

Responsibilities include directing hikers and providing visitors with park information.. Volunteers are supplied with a radio, water and snacks for hikers who need them as well as field guides and maps. Shift times are flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MXcuWT.