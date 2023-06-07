Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

AMVETS Post 40

All-American Car Show volunteers needed

AMVETS Post 40 is looking for volunteers to help out at its second annual All-American Car Show Fundraiser on July 1 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. The event raises money for local veteran programs. Available positions include gate workers, traffic controllers, errand runners and vendor coordinators. Shifts are three to four hours. The need for volunteers is from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42k8rcx.

Council on Aging

Redwood Empire Food Bank runner needed

The Council on Aging is looking for a food runner to work at the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. Duties include working with the chef and picking up food at the food bank. A company van will be provided. Times are flexible, available hours are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers must complete a registration packet and provide a copy of their driver’s license, car insurance and a fingerprint scan.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45PjzRC.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteers needed

Countryside Animal Rescue needs volunteers to assist with some daily duties at its animal rescue in Santa Rosa. Duties include cleaning kennel areas and play yards, doing laundry and dishes and socializing dogs and puppies. A questionnaire and liability release are required before volunteering.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45Kpd7I. For questions and available times, contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Food For Thought

Garden volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help with garden maintenance and harvesting at Food For Thought’s garden in Forestville. Tasks include prepping beds for planting, pulling weeds, building compost and harvesting.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3o5dRK4. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@fftfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 ext. 109.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Animal sanctuary volunteers needed

Goatlandia is looking for volunteers to assist with the animals at its Santa Rosa and Sebastopol locations. Volunteers are tasked with feeding, cleaning and other animal care chores. Goatlandia asks for a commitment of three hours per day, once a week.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43DvAsd. For questions, contact volunteer@goatlandia.org or call 707-541-6216.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Volunteer translators needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa needs volunteer translators to assist at its weekly health clinics. Fluency in English and Spanish is required. Available shifts include Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. At least one shift per month is requested.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3VkdrfA.

Sonoma County Library Adult Literacy Programs

Adult literacy library tutors needed

Help an adult learn English or improve their reading and writing skills at a Sonoma Country library. There is a current need for tutors in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale.

Volunteers are asked to tutor for at least two to three hours per week. The next orientation is on June 22, and preregistration is available.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43uOTnu. For questions, contact literacy@sonomalibrary.org or call 707-544-2622.

Sonoma Family Meal

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma needs volunteers to help with food preparation in its kitchen. Meals that are prepared are provided to local families. Other positions, including packing and delivering food, are also available.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42qFcFh.