Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Arlene Francis Foundation

Arlene Francis Center Volunteer

The Arlene Francis Foundation needs volunteers to assist with tasks at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Tasks include light gardening, cleaning and event support. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3A2urwQ. For questions on to schedule a shift, contact Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

CASA office advocate needed

Volunteer as an office advocate with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Duties include answering phones, filing, taking messages and supporting staff where needed.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that works with abused and neglected children in Sonoma County. Training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Br1hIv.

Council on Aging

Prep chef needed

The Council on Aging is looking for Meals on Wheels kitchen volunteers in Santa Rosa. The available shift is on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Duties include making salads for that day’s meals. Job training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3V5jLHq.

North Coast Opportunities

Foster grandparent program volunteers needed

North Coast Opportunities is looking for volunteers to participate in its foster grandparent program. Volunteers who are 55 years old and up be working with children with exceptional needs. A stipend of $4 per hour will be provided.

Foster grandparent participants are expected to serve from five to 40 hours per week and a minimum of 260 hours per year. Available shifts are from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3L0ygZT.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and distribution volunteers needed

Volunteer with the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa to help prepare and distribute food to people in the community. Volunteer tasks include loading the trunks of participants’ vehicles with groceries.

Available shifts are from 7 to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Times and locations may vary.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/40wG6yR. For questions, contact volunteers@refb.org.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue

Wildlife rescue volunteers

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to get involved in animal rescue. Volunteer duties include administrative duties, gardening, maintenance, housekeeping and animal care.

Multiple shifts are available. Volunteers must be at least 13 years old with an adult, or 18 years old to volunteer alone.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42A2ecz.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Sonoma Garden Park volunteers needed

Sonoma Ecology Center is looking for volunteers to help out at Sonoma Garden Park in Sonoma. Volunteer tasks include digging, composting, weeding, harvesting, sewing seeds, planting plant starts and laying mulch. Available shifts are from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3oqbdPI. For questions or to schedule a time, contact volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Dishwasher and cleaning volunteers needed

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help with cleaning and washing dishes. Volunteers maintain and clean the kitchen and may prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/420yzcg.