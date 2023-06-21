Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Ceres Community Project

Meal delivery drivers needed

Help Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project deliver meals to Petaluma residents in need as a driver. Delivery drivers pick up food from Ceres Community Project’s kitchen in Novato and deliver it to Petaluma clients on Wednesday mornings.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. An online orientation is offered for new or potential volunteers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3NEdGjk. For questions or to submit an application, contact volunteers@ceresproject.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

Office advocate needed

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County is looking for an office advocate to assist with a variety of tasks at its Santa Rosa location. Volunteers help answer phones, file, take messages and support staff. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old. Mandatory training for new volunteers is held quarterly.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Br1hIv.

Homes 4 the Homeless

Office volunteer needed

Homes 4 the Homeless in Fulton is looking for volunteers to help with a range of tasks including grant writing, website development and social media work. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Available times are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41xM9on. For questions, contact Program Coordinator Vivian Rogers at vivian@homes4thehomeless.org.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Phone support volunteers needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to help with phone support. Responsibilities include checking voice mails, logging messages, making callbacks, making appointments and providing general information over the phone.

Volunteers need communication and critical thinking skills. The ability to speak both English and Spanish is a plus. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3GQRwGV.

Petaluma Bounty

Farm volunteers needed

Petaluma Bounty is hoping to find volunteers for its farm. Available shifts are Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m.or Wednesdays or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers must be at least 13 years old with a waiver signed by an adult, or 18 to volunteer independently.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3qPPHEJ.

Sonoma Family Meal

Dishwasher and cleaning volunteers needed

Volunteer to help with dishwashing and cleaning for Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma. The organization prepares and delivers meals for the community and provides disaster relief. Many shifts are available. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/420yzcg.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Visitor Center volunteers needed

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Duncans Mills is looking for volunteers to help run the Armstrong Visitor Center. Volunteers provide visitors with information and sell merchandise.

The center is open every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No sales experience is needed and training will be provided with experienced volunteers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3CHoyqw. For questions, contact andrew@stewardscr.org.

Windsor Service Alliance

Food pantry volunteers needed

The Windsor Service Alliance drive-through food pantry in Windsor needs volunteers to sort, pack and load food, as well as clean up and break down the pantry. Available shifts are on Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 13 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3CFMoml. For questions or to apply, contact Wsapantry@gmail.com.