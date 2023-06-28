Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Arlene Francis Foundation

Arlene Francis Center volunteer

The Arlene Francis Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist with various tasks at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Volunteers do light gardening, cleaning and event support. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old to sign up.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3A2urwQ. For questions or to schedule a volunteer shift, contact Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704.

Ceres Community Project

Meal delivery drivers needed

Help Sebastopol-based Ceres Community Project deliver meals to Petaluma residents in need as a driver. Delivery drivers pick up food from Ceres Community Project’s kitchen in Novato and deliver it to Petaluma clients on Wednesday mornings.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. An online orientation is offered for new or potential volunteers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3NEdGjk. For questions or to submit an application, contact volunteers@ceresproject.org.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer board member needed

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center in Santa Rosa is looking for board members to assist with oversight and leadership. Board members meet three times per year. Volunteers must be familiar with Goatlandia’s policies, finances and needs.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/46qVSQb.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Outreach volunteers needed

The Humane Society of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa needs outreach volunteers to work community events.

Volunteers must have good communication skills, be able to sit or stand for extended periods of time and have some knowledge of the programs the organization offers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42VbSHx. For questions, contact Katie McHugh at kmchugh@humanesocietysoco.org.

Rivertown Revival

Rivertown Revival event volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed for this year’s Rivertown Revival event in Petaluma. The event will be held on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and July 23 from noon to 7 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma. Workers receive free admission, a T-shirt and a complimentary meal.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3NMZxjL. To sign up for a shift, go to pdne.ws/42V1grz.

Sonoma Family Meal

Dishwasher and cleaning volunteers needed

Volunteer to help with dishwashing and cleaning for Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma. The organization prepares and delivers meals for the community and provides disaster relief. Many shifts are available. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/420yzcg.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Pond Farm pottery volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to help out at Pond Farm in Guerneville. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3pwU2Mr. For questions, contact 707-869-9177.

Sutter Care at Home

Hospice care volunteers needed

Sutter Care at Home volunteers provide care and support to hospice patients in Santa Rosa.

All volunteers will receive training and must pass a background check.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Pxn0qy. For questions, contact Alanna Wendt at alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org.

Windsor Service Alliance

Food pantry volunteers needed

Windsor Service Alliance is looking for volunteers to assist at their drive-through food pantry in Windsor. Tasks include sorting, packing and loading food.

The shifts are on Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3CFMoml. For questions, contact Wsapantry@gmail.com.