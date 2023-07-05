Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association

Support group facilitators

Volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association - Northern California / Northern Nevada to lead or co-lead a support group for family members and caregivers related to Alzheimer’s disease. Support groups provide emotional, social and educational support to members. Duties may include arranging speakers and presenting materials to group members.

Qualifications include experience with dementia as a family member or health care professional and possession of strong listening and communication skills. A monthly three-hour shift is required and training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43f0Bl0.

Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer driver needed

The Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to drive for the Volunteer Wheels Paratransit Driver program in Santa Rosa. Volunteer responsibilities include driving upwards of 100 miles per shift, communicating regularly with dispatching staff and being ready to problem solve and work with the general public.

Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, be vaccinated against COVID-19, complete a safety road test and pass a background test. Hours are flexible, and are available every day for four, six or eight hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3qhicLe. For questions, contact Lindsey Duoa at lduoa@cvnl.org or 707-565-8241.

Council on Aging

Meals on Wheels prep chef needed

Volunteer with the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program in Sonoma. The organization is looking for prep chefs to make salads to be included in the meals delivered to participants. The available shift is on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3V5jLHq.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Spay/neuter clinic volunteers needed

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers to fill various spay/neuter roles at its location in Santa Rosa. Duties include patient intake and discharge, recovery monitoring, spay van assistance and equipment cleaning.

Shifts are available during the clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and are typically two to four hours. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3O04beC.

Sonoma Ashram Foundation

Garden and grounds volunteers needed

The Sonoma Ashram Foundation needs volunteers to assist with various tasks at its campus in Sonoma. Volunteers will be asked to assist with gardening, groundwork, indoor and outdoor cleaning and other projects. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Xz3Nqz.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Redwoods/Austin Creek trail crew volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to join its trail crew in Guerneville. Duties include working in the grove repairing fences and cleaning up, or doing trail maintenance at Austin Creek, among other tasks. The crew meets at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month for a shift of up to six hours. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3GIDW88.

Well Trained Horses

Horse rescue support volunteers needed

Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol needs volunteers to assist with various horse rescue support tasks. Assigned duties may include helping with the horses, repairing infrastructure, organizing, cleaning, maintenance. Shifts are flexible and available most days during daylight hours, starting at 7 a.m. Volunteers must be at least 13 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/41CyCuD. For questions or to schedule an appointment, contact save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.